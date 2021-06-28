It’s up to the fast wheels! Merlier, challenges Demare and Cavendish Ewan – OA Sport

Click here to update the live broadcast

Tour de France overall standings

13.05 The riders are ready on the starting grid.

13.00 We leave in ten minutes.

12.55 Van der Poel is also the owner of the polka dot shirt, while Julien Alaphilippe wears green and white pojacquard.

12.50 Matthew van der Poel will start the day again with the yellow jersey on his shoulders.

12.45 The top candidates for today’s success are Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ).

12.40 Hello all OA Sport friends, today’s stage will start at 13.10.

Stage 3 presentation – Stage 2 facts – Van der Poel’s Grandfather Bouldor victory – Stage 2 report cards – Current overall rating العام

Hello everyone and welcome to LIVE LIVE by third level. The Lorient-Pontivy, 182.9 km, It will be the first real one A chance to see runners in action from the group. So one would expect big enemy At the end of the part that, at the same time, will leave the rating men completely calm. Existing altitude difficulties should not pose a risk.

Therefore, today is going to be a relatively calm day, and it actually exists Only two Class IV GPM, But far from the finish line. The first is located 90 kilometers from the start, and there Kadudai coast, 1.7 kilometers by 6.3%. In kilometer 118 instead, there is La Fouchette’s flying finish line; Whereas the second and final GPM, at 146 kilometres, is Plumeo coast, 2.2 km long, 3.1%. The last kilometers after that geren kidnapped, I’m inside straight.

At this slightly moved stage, which should not cause problems for the runners, Italy will undoubtedly count on the new national champion. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious). Another blue could be worth it David Ballerini, Although today’s tip from Dekunin’s quick step He must be a former world champion Mark Cavendish. Among the other runners we can’t help but mention the owner Arnaud Dimari With Groupama-FDJ Too fierce, like my competitors Lotto Soudal headed by Caleb Ewan.

It is also worth noting that the Belgian couple who formed Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) e Tim Merler, by “Alpecin Phoenix Which also includes the yellow jersey Matthew van der Pol Who, for sure, will be in the game to defend this Grande Boucle’s leadership as much as possible, as well Jasper Philipsen. Finally, pay attention to Nasser Bouhani (Arkéa-Samsic), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) e Rick Zabel (Emerging State of Israel).

OA Sport brings you a live stream Transcript of the third stage of the 2021 Tour de France from 12.45. Good fun!

Photo: La Presse