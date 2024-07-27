‘It’s too dangerous to go back to the UK’: Prince Harry worried about Meghan

(Adencronos) –

For Meghan Markle, “returning to the UK is still too dangerous”. Her husband, Prince Harry, has said in an interview with the ITV tabloid On Trial that he fears the Duchess of Sussex will be targeted if she returns home. “There’s a lot of interest in me and my wife,” the Duke of Sussex said in his first interview since his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) ended. With the attention the royal couple are attracting and their legal battles, Harry said returning to the UK “is still too dangerous”. “All it takes is one person, reading this stuff and acting on it, whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is… these are the things that really concern me,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why I wouldn’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Harry also accused the press of playing a “key” role in the breakdown of relations with his family. He recalled how his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, “supported” his actions against News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World. He added: “I wish we had had many more conversations before she died, which was something she was very supportive of. She knew how important that was to me and was willing to support me without question.”

The Duke himself said in his testimony that the Queen would have liked media mogul Rupert Murdoch to “apologise” to Harry. Harry is suing NGN for illegal intelligence gathering, but not for phone hacking. The trial is due to take place in January. NGN has denied any illegal activity at The Sun. —internazionale/[email protected] (Web Information)