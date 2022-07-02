“It’s time to say goodbye. I gave my all, many thanks to Mourinho”

“Dear Gilorossi, Roma is a truly unique club. From the day you reached the Congressional League final onwards, your support has been exceptional and I will always be proud of it.” With these words the long chain of . begins tweet Posted in the morning by Henrikh Mkhitaryan To bid farewell to Roma a few hours after his move to Inter.

“When I first put on this shirt, I had a goal: to make this club win and delight its wonderful fans: the goal achieved in Tirana! This victory marked the perfect conclusion to my three years in the Giallorossi – an Armenian continues in his farewell message -.” Now it’s time to say goodbye. I would like to thank everyone at the club for the special relationship they have built together over the years. Thank you very much to our technical team and in particular to Mr. Mourinho For his trust and interest in me and for the extraordinary motivation he gave me as a player. I gave everything I had For Roma on and off the field. It was an honor to play here and I will never forget the wonderful moments we had together. This club and the Eternal City will remain in my heart forever. I love you! Thank you, Roma.”