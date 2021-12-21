“It’s time to be a man”

“It’s not a particularly easy time for me – The attacker admits –, but it is necessary to try to archive it with the right thing to do: apologizing to everyone, the fans, the clubs (which made me feel at home from day one), my teammates (who became my second family over time) and the opponents. It is always said that we young people must gain experience and I have realized that in these difficult moments we learn, grow, analyze mistakes and take responsibility. In these moments, when facing difficulties with the right mindset, one becomes great. There is no point in looking for excuses: anger and frustration at injuries, lack of the ball between the feet and adrenaline in the goal, do not justify any wrong gesture. But they help to understand its roots, to think, to reason and to learn. Perhaps you will improve as a person and as a footballer. It’s time to become a man, age is just a number that won’t stop me from doing it. Now all I can do is turn the page and work hard to build a better future. Come to Basel! “.