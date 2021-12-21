December 21, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"It's time to be a man"

“It’s time to be a man”

Mirabelle Hunt December 21, 2021 2 min read

“It’s not a particularly easy time for me – The attacker admits –, but it is necessary to try to archive it with the right thing to do: apologizing to everyone, the fans, the clubs (which made me feel at home from day one), my teammates (who became my second family over time) and the opponents. It is always said that we young people must gain experience and I have realized that in these difficult moments we learn, grow, analyze mistakes and take responsibility. In these moments, when facing difficulties with the right mindset, one becomes great. There is no point in looking for excuses: anger and frustration at injuries, lack of the ball between the feet and adrenaline in the goal, do not justify any wrong gesture. But they help to understand its roots, to think, to reason and to learn. Perhaps you will improve as a person and as a footballer. It’s time to become a man, age is just a number that won’t stop me from doing it. Now all I can do is turn the page and work hard to build a better future. Come to Basel! “.

Basel in defense of Esposito

After an impressive start, with four goals in his first five league matches, Sebastiano Esposito was suspended with a series of injuries that kept him off the field for nearly three months. For too long the boy’s frustration was inflamed. So it was the same company that defended the position of the Castellammare di Stabia player when, on December 9, he refused to enter the Conference League match against Karabag: “He himself knows that this should not happen and that he is causing huge damage to himself and the team The sporting director of the Swiss club, Philippe Degen, explained. Something had been piling up for weeks. He had been suffering from injuries for a long time and was very patient. But he’s not a bad boy. On the contrary, he is loved, does not allow himself to be adventurous, does not go to parties, and if he is in a good mood, decides on games. But he’s also a boy whose hand you have to hold every day and follow closely.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Golf News – The Solheim Cup: When Winning Isn’t Enough.

December 21, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

777 Partners bought 45% of the British Basketball League

December 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Michelle Lamberti 4 cents from the Bronze Age 50 Noon World Champion

December 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Climate warming is accelerating Himalayan glacier melting: 40% reduction in total surface

December 21, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Christmas Barrasca Guaranteed! Rain, wind and snow from Eve to Santo Stefano. Weekly Forecasts ILMETEO.it

December 21, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Amazon Rewards Giuliano: New Entry at 62

December 21, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The boys’ choice for the movie “Tales of the Sea”.

December 21, 2021 Lorelei Reese