“It’s not just me!”

“I am very happy to be here. It’s a goal I’ve had for a long time and I’m glad to be here. I worked a lot with my team. Luis Enrique gave me the chance and I took advantage of it and now I’m happy and excited to get started. I am ready to take on the responsibilities that you will give me. The team and the players, even if they are young, have self-confidence and want to give their best. Ancelotti has a lot of faith in me And I am grateful for that. The Barcelona? These statements have been interpreted in many ways, I just said that I was comfortable at Real Madrid. And speaking of the Whites, they say I’m changing my mind about my stay at Real Madrid. I’ve always tried to do my best, The future will see. The club decides, it’s not just up to me. After the World Cup, we will make a decision. What if I want to renew? I hope it happens, so I will be very happy at Real Madrid for many years: If it were up to me, I would stay another 10 years at camiseta blanca“.