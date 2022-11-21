November 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"It's not just me!"

“It’s not just me!”

Mirabelle Hunt November 21, 2022 2 min read

He speaks exclusively to the Spanish newspapers’ megaphones BrandMarco Asensio He commented on the rumors about his future that keep him away from him Madrid.

The future of Asensio Milan

Asensio Milan: statements about the future

I am very happy to be here. It’s a goal I’ve had for a long time and I’m glad to be here. I worked a lot with my team. Luis Enrique gave me the chance and I took advantage of it and now I’m happy and excited to get started. I am ready to take on the responsibilities that you will give me. The team and the players, even if they are young, have self-confidence and want to give their best. Ancelotti has a lot of faith in me And I am grateful for that. The Barcelona? These statements have been interpreted in many ways, I just said that I was comfortable at Real Madrid. And speaking of the Whites, they say I’m changing my mind about my stay at Real Madrid. I’ve always tried to do my best, The future will see. The club decides, it’s not just up to me. After the World Cup, we will make a decision. What if I want to renew? I hope it happens, so I will be very happy at Real Madrid for many years: If it were up to me, I would stay another 10 years at camiseta blanca“.

See also  Tokyo Olympic Daily: Adam Petty dominates billiards and wins first gold in UK - Economics & Finance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Pidcock is back from last to pole, but Vanthourenhout wins at Overijse

November 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Adam Svensson wins the RSM Classic – OA Sport

November 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

World Cup: Wales Back, Bill “I Hope We Have Fun” – Football

November 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Cristiana Pecoraro enchants New York and brings Valentine’s Day to America // Umbria24.it

November 21, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

New salary increases from January 2023? The three scenarios are on the table

November 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Connect to the world of cryptography

November 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Neurologist in Calabria responsible for the first edition of digital electromyography

November 21, 2022 Karen Hines