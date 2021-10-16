October 16, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

It's Moon Night, NASA Celebrates It With "Mona Lisa"

It’s Moon Night, NASA Celebrates It With “Mona Lisa”

Karen Hines October 16, 2021 2 min read

NASA chose the image of Italian Marcella Giulia Pace entitled “Moona Lisa”, in which the image of the Mona Lisa appears from a mixture of color images of the moon.

Art and science come together to celebrate Moon Night: NASA chose International Observe the Moon Night Portrait of Italian Marcella Julia Pace entitled “Mona Lisa”., where the image of the Mona Lisa appears from a mixture of color images of the moon.

the job

“It is a work of visual art that combines science, art, observation, perception, illusion and creativity: all terms that fit perfectly with Leonardo da Vinci’s attitude toward reality,” notes the Sicilian amateur astronomer, author of the image, and now a NASA veteran. Picture of the day in astronomy (Apod). “Leonardo da Vinci realized that the reasons that explain the color of the sky are the same as that which determine the different colors of the moon at its rising or at its birth,” notes Pace. Watching the Mona Lisa closely, “the face and many of the moons appear in their natural colors, arranged as if they were the pixels of an ordinary photograph.”

The final image, continues the image’s author, “is a remixing of the work created in 1997 by Gianni Sarconi, which reproduced Leonardo’s masterpiece with 142 perfectly spaced colored beads, placed at the intersections of a two-dimensional triangular fantasy grid.

Here, instead of balls, is a panel of colored moons taken from the “Colors of the Moon” image, a photograph of Marcella Julia Pace at NASA Abode on November 11, 2020. The moon has been inserted into the panel, and this is the luminous appearance on the moon’s dark surface of reflected solar luminescence. by terrestrial oceans, which was described by Leonardo da Vinci more than 500 years ago.

See also  NASA is doing its best to fix the Hubble Space Telescope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

HALLOWEEN BRIDGE AND OGNISSANTI A surprise, but then you risk starting an early winter. Trend for November »ILMETEO.it

October 16, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

He’s still worried about his health

October 16, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tiangong, China’s first space station, awaits the arrival of the three astronauts who departed today

October 15, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

“She is also a beautiful woman, but …”, an international cause – Libero Quotidiano

October 16, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Election peace? not at all. Pro Qualtery Signs in CGIL Square

October 16, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“From tomorrow we go back to work”

October 16, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

At first Dancing with the Stars

October 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese