Its importance and how it changed the lives of Italians

To provide the best experiences, we use technologies such as cookies to store and/or access device information. Agreeing to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique identifiers on this website. Disapproval or withdrawal of consent may adversely affect certain features and functionality.

Storage or technical access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of allowing the use of a particular service expressly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out a communication transmission over an electronic communications network.

Technical storage or access is required for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the Subscriber or the User.

Technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.

Technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance by your Internet service provider, or further registration by a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used for identification.