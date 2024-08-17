“It’s been the time of my life. My mother left me alone in Rome when I was fifteen, madly. But I thank you.”

“Yes, time has really passed, and in the blink of an eye my life has gone from in front of me to behind me. So I go to bed every night with the same desire: to be able to enjoy the present tomorrow and live every moment to the fullest,” said Sophia Loren, who will turn 90 on September 20, in an interview with the weekly Corriere della Sera.

She explained that becoming an actress: “That’s true, it was my mother’s dream at first.

She was a beautiful woman who had won a national competition as a Greta Garbo lookalike, and that inspired her to go to Rome to see if Cinecittà had any work for her. “When we went to Rome I was only 15, my mother took me from school and we moved without a clear plan of survival,” he says. “We earned some money as extras in the crowd scenes of the big productions of what was then called ‘Hollywood on the Tiber.’ Up until that point these films had been the stuff of dreams shown on the cinema screen in Pozzuoli, but there I was at Cinecittà contributing in a very small way to the realization of that dream.”

Rome

“My passion for acting grew from then on, but it didn’t become the reality that changed my life after that, until one day my mother announced that we were going back to Pozzuoli to my sister because school was starting again,” he continues. “I knew that if I went back to my beloved city I would never leave it again, so I found the courage and told my mother, without any fear, that I would not return to Pozzuoli, and that instead I would stay in Rome to try to be an actress. “In hindsight, it’s also crazy that my mother agreed to let me stay alone in Rome, but she did and I am still grateful to her,” she adds.

Love with Ponti

Regarding the highlights of his career and life, Loren explains: “I have to start with the meeting with Carlo Ponti. He not only gave me the confidence to continue my career and build it with me, but he also gave me what I had always been looking for: unconditional love and a beautiful family. As for the recurring dream, the actress explains: “A dream, yes, that just yesterday I was walking through the doors of Cinecittà with my mother looking for any job. And now I am 90 years old.” When asked about the role that has not died for the actress over time, Loren answers: “The role of the mother and I tell you that the best moments were two, when Carlo was born and then when Edoardo was born.”