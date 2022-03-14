It’s a Pi Greco Day Party, with quizzes and custom buses DIRECT – Physics & Mathematics

March 14 is Pi Greco Day, the day dedicated to the mathematical constant that describes the relationship between a circle’s circumference and its diameter. Celebrated every year with hundreds of events all over the world, this year also sees great participation in Italy with dozens of initiatives: starting with online sports and quiz competitions, organized by the Ministry of Education and the University of Turin, bull. For all students, it is broadcast live on the Ministry’s YouTube channel which we also broadcast on ANSA Scienza e Tecnica.

Also of note is the Rome bus line that Atak intends to dedicate exceptionally to the world of mathematics, on the occasion of the launch of the “Mathematical Dopolavoro” project to promote mathematical “citizenship” and its integration into popular culture.

The choice of March 14 for the day dedicated to the Greek Pi is inspired by the date format used in the United States, on the basis of which the month is indicated first and then the day: in this particular case we get 3.14, only the value of the Greek Pi. The first celebration of Pi Greco Day was held in 1988 in San Francisco, at the initiative of the American physicist Larry Shaw (later awarded the title of Prince of Greece Pi) and since 2017 it is also officially celebrated in Italy.

Archimedes of Syracuse was the first to approximate scientifically to the Greek constant Pi in the 3rd century BC (which is why it is also known as Archimedes’ constant) and then his method has been applied up to modern times. The first 35 decimal places from the Greek Pi were calculated in 1610 by German mathematician Ludolph van Sjeolen, who was so proud of this result that he wrote it on his grave. Instead, it was Leonhard Euler, a Swiss mathematician and physicist known in Italy as Euler, who popularized the Greek symbol Pi, which was only introduced by English mathematician William Jones in 1706 (although the same symbol was previously used to indicate the circumference of a circle).

The memory technique used to be able to remember the first 19 digits of the Greek number Pi is amusing: it is a phrase – “Ave, o Roma or the mighty mother of Latin virtues that shed so much misguided splendor shining in your wisdom” – where each word must be associated with the corresponding number of letters of which it consists.