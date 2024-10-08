Italy Weather – New extreme wave of bad weather coming Thursday, here are all the details « 3B Meteo

Time to study

1 minute, 56 seconds

Cover-bad weather

One hitch gone, another immediately follows: where ex-Hurricane Kirk plays – The severe disturbance that hit many parts of our peninsula on Tuesday, causing critical local issues (all details here in real time), will continue its march towards the central-southern Balkans. WednesdayCentral and southern Tyrrhenian regions, western and Tyrrhenian Sicily and the southern peninsula, especially between Campania, Basilicata, Puglia and northern Calabria with local showers or thunderstorms during the night and early morning. Between central-eastern Lombardy and the Triveneto, recent rainfall has gradually decreased from the west.

Wednesday weather

But it will not end here, because the remnants of ex-Hurricane Kirk will come in a great advance from the Atlantic, which will reach the western part of the old continent, especially France, by the end of the day. Precipitation and water vapor load. On Thursday, It will move towards the center of Europe and also affect our peninsula, reaching the southern part of the disturbance. Already on Wednesday evening, the weather will worsen again in the northwest and in a part of Lombardy, with more intense rain between central-eastern Liguria, western Alps and central-northern Lombardy. Disturbance will reach the whole north on Thursday, and will extend to part of the center, especially in the Ligurian East, with the risk of storms between northern Tuscany, Lombardy and Triveneto. Local accumulation of more than 100 mm. A worsening situation is also expected in the central-western Sardinia and southern Tyrrhenian regions, while the central-southern Adriatic regions, the Ionian and Sicily are still excluded.

Rain is expected on Thursday

Moving eastward before Friday, it will attract tense Mistral currents. Therefore, a day full of variations awaits us, more sunny places, but still with the risk of some events in the Lower Tyrrhenian, the middle Adriatic, Gargano Puglia and inland, in the interior of Tuscany and Umbria , on the Ligurian East, the Alps and the Front Alps. All of this is accompanied by a drop in temperatures in the south, returning to more autumnal values, and a slight rise in the mid-north.

Medium Long Term Forecasts: Our team of meteorologists updates the analysis twice a week. These are weather forecasts and not specific forecasts: see them in the 15-day weather trends section.

Lightning can be more dangerous than you think, and in this article we will look at what they attract and some advice on how to avoid the dangers. >> here.

Follow 3BMeteo on Facebook