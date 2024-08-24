Italy vs USA predictions, 2024 Olympics volleyball odds

After the defeat to France, De Giorgi’s national team has a chance to climb the podium.

For redemption and bronze. After a stunning comeback against Japan in the quarterfinals, Italvolley had to say goodbye to their dreams of winning the Olympic gold medal after losing to France 3-0. Now is the last chance to climb the podium in the match against the United States, who present the bronze medal. Let’s find out the predictions and odds for the Italy vs USA match scheduled for Friday, August 9 at 4 pm.

PredictionItaly and the United States — The dream of a gold or silver medal at the Olympics has faded, but it is not over for Italy. The national team, led by De Giorgi, still has one goal to achieve in the match that Giannelli and his teammates will play against the United States, which will award the bronze medal. There is no doubt that the Americans are a difficult team to beat, but this achievement is not impossible. In the five previous Olympic Games on four occasions, the total number of groups was four, and Italy won on two occasions, Sydney and Athens, 3-1. This situation could also happen in this race for third place with the 3-1 betting group worth 4.30 for Betflag, 4.50 for bet365 and Sisal and 4.75 for Snai.

The defeat to France left a bad taste in the mouths of the Azzurri, especially after the beautiful and amazing comeback against Japan. Therefore, Italy, in light of the match against the United States, will rely on its certainty: on captain Giannelli first and foremost, but also on key players like Romano and Micheletto.

The mood of the United States was certainly different, as they were also disappointed not to reach the final, but only lost to Poland in the fifth group after a hard-fought match. The most attention went to Matt Anderson, who scored 24 points against the Poles, and Aaron Russell, who scored 20 points in the final match.

Italy and US stocks — For the major betting sites, the match between Italy and the United States promises to be a very balanced match: if the Italian success is actually equal to 1.82 for Netwin, 1.83 for bet365 and 1.90 for Sisal, the victory of the Americans goes all the way. The same line where 2 is worth 1.85 for Snai, Planetwin365 and Betflag. A balance that is also evident, and above all, in the direct confrontations in Group 1. In fact, Italy has always won Group 1 in all its group matches and the United States has done better by winning Group 1 in all matches except the last one, which they lost to Poland. For this reason, both 1 and 2 in Group 1 agree on Sisal, Goldbet and Planetwin365 at 1.85.

The match against France was quiet but Italy performed well in the Olympic tournament both in the groups and in the quarter-finals where they beat Japan with an exciting comeback. The bronze and the chance to climb the podium at the Olympics could give the De Giorgi national team the final impetus to play an important race and bring home the medal. In this sense, the interesting game is the one that refers to the combo set 1 first set / 1 final at 2.44 by Goldbet and Betflag, at 2.50 by Planetwin365 and at 2.60 by bet365. See also Best UK Architecture RIBA Stirling Award Best of the Week

Precedents — The Italy-USA match is practically a volleyball classic. The two teams have challenged each other a total of 90 times, with the Azzurri winning 50 times to the Americans’ 40. The last meeting was in June, in the UEFA Nations League, where the Azzurri won 3-0.

August 8 – 3.32pm

