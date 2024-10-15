Italy U21, a draw with Ireland is enough to qualify for the European Championship

Baldanzi, Pio Esposito, Junto: towards qualifying for Slovakia 2025. Coach: “We will play hard”

From our correspondent Alex Frusio October 15 – 8.46 am – Trista



Only one small step remains, the last breath of the wind in Trieste still intoxicated by the Barcolana festival. Carmine Nunziata’s Under-21 team do not need to lose today to Ireland in the final match of the European qualifiers in order to qualify for Slovakia 2025. The Italians earned this distinction thanks to the impressive victory they achieved in September in Norway under Tommaso Baldanzi. hat trick. A few days ago, the protagonist was Pio Esposito, who scored a goal in a poker game against San Marino.

This drawing — To complete the effectiveness of the magic triangle of an attacking midfielder and two strikers in Nunziata’s system – the young players with excellent technique and the tall man as a centre-forward -, all that remains is Willy Gonto. Perhaps the most important goal of the entire qualifying campaign was his signing, in the first leg against the Irish. In Cork, the number 10 scored twice: the second goal, the goal of the 2-2 final, came in the sixth minute of stoppage time, saving Italy from a defeat that would have significantly complicated the path to the European Championship. If it were not for this draw, today in Trieste, where Federal President Gabriele Gravina will arrive, the situation would have been reversed: all things considered, it was Ireland, in fact, that would have been able to play for the draw. Italy won’t do that, too accustomed to wanting to impose their own game – even two years ago same opponent and same situation, with our team leading 4-1 – and fresh off an extraordinary week full of action. “I will ask the players to play football with intensity and with a smile, because they know how to do things, and they have important values,” the coach said. See also From 60,000 seats to the confiscation node, here is the project. "Target 2026"