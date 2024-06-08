June 8, 2024

Italy to vote. Polling stations open at 3pm for European elections, Piedmont and 3,700 municipalities – European Elections 2024 Special

Noah French June 8, 2024 2 min read

Everything is ready for election day. Today from 3pm to 11pm and tomorrow from 7am to 11pm seats are open to elect 76 Italian members of the European Parliament, for executive elections in 3,698 municipalities and to renew the President and Regional Council of Piedmont. Voter must present at polling station with valid identity document and election card.

Video How to vote in the European elections, June 8 and 9

Those without the latter can request it from their municipality’s electoral office, even on voting days. For European elections, the voter may draw a symbol on the selected list without specifying any candidate. You can only vote for one list. A maximum of three preferences may be expressed next to the symbol, which indicates the surname of the voted candidates, who must be on the voted list. A separate suffrage to cancel the ballot is therefore not permitted.

Answers to Voters’ Frequently Asked Questions (PDF)

If you choose to express two or three preferences, these should be about candidates of different genders so as not to cancel out the second and third preferences. The electoral system is proportional; The threshold for participation in seat allocation is 4% of votes at the national level. Voters will receive a different colored card depending on the constituency they belong to: grey, electoral constituency I – north-west Italy (Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Liguria, Lombardy); Brown, for Electoral Block II – Northeast Italy (Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna); ruby red, for electoral district III – Central Italy (Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio); Orange, Electoral Block IV – Southern Italy (Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria); Pink, Election Volume V – Insular Italy (Sicily, Sardinia).

See also  An immediate strong and prolonged African heat wave, peaking above 38-40°C. Duration and Hottest Cities « 3B Meteo

Eighteen is the minimum voting age; 25 years to apply. In the latter case, Italy is the country with the highest threshold in Europe, along with Greece. For the executive election, a possible run-off will be held on Sunday 23 and Monday 24 June. More than 17 million Italians called to vote. In regional elections, the Piedmontese electorate is 3.6 million. The 50 councilors are elected by a mixed system: 40 proportional seats, 10 majority seats.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA

