Italy: The problem is not only technical, but also psychological and motivational

The defeat against Georgia showed a lack of determination and confidence in one’s capabilities and the ability to manage difficult situations

48 hours after Georgia and Italy, the disappointment and frustration are still great. Not just for the defeat itself but for the way it came about. With the Blues practically always in the line (with the exception of the 3 minutes) who put in an underwhelming performance on both an individual and team level (among other things, conceding two very easy goals for the opponent and a goal failure due to excessive rainfall).

But in addition to the game side, it is the mental side that again raises great questions and concerns. How We had indicated in our review “A lot will depend on being able to stay in the game throughout the 80 minutes with clarity and ferocity, and respond positively to the pressure that will inevitably come.”

We were aware of the importance of the difficulties of testing with Georgia not only, with all due respect to the value of Lelos, to the opponent himself – and to the very strong Georgian impulses to be a part of rugby that matter – but above all for what Italy had to prove to itself. The ability to win matches to be won when they are faced, at least on paper, is an advantage. In short, the ability to demonstrate that we are under pressure a team that knows how to do its part.

Unfortunately, the Azure once again failed the test miserably. A bit like when, after beating South Africa in 2016, the following week in Padua, we didn’t pass the final tests leaving on the field a victory with Tonga that was within our grasp.

Now is not the time to search for the culprits but to conduct a deep analysis to find solutions as quickly as possible to a problem that is clearly not only technical but above all psychological and motivational.

Indeed, this time also, after the unexpected achievement in Wales, the two victories (unconvincing and of little importance) with Portugal and Romania, the Sunflower test showed that we always have the same weaknesses that are first and foremost character: determination, perseverance, and confidence in one’s own means. For the individual, clarity, ability to manage and interact in difficult situations.

In the moment of the chant, the faces of our children seemed lost, frightened, and weary with tension. Having struggled after the two Georgian goals they did the rest, creating a chasm of insecurity, inaccuracies, shortness of breath and mental confusion that marked our entire team’s match. In all the key stages of the match, we were no longer able to find that calm and clarity to control the match and turn the score in our favour.

Obviously, at this point, employees should be able to create a file environment Of confidence and conviction within the team but above all work must be done on the mentality of these men and review the approach of the games so that they first learn, and then get used to it, to confront them with balance, serenity, motivation and righteous attitude.

For years we have told ourselves that “win helps win” but to start doing that, you need a spark to ignite the engine. And while it is not our business to advise the staff, perhaps a change of course should be made in the management of the group and a more in-depth work with the mental trainer. Before, forgive us the joke, Italrugby fans should go to a psychologist.

