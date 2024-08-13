Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Italy taken from space, watch the terrifying video

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Our country is beautiful when photographed from space. Enjoy this video of Italy taken from the International Space Station

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev has given us this gift by uploading a video of the beautiful and unique Italy (it actually can’t be seen in its entirety but it is still an amazing sight). Enjoy it till the last moment. immediately, Here is the link (Subscribe to our channel and leave a like if you like):

Our planet

With a radius of 6,371 kilometers, Earth is the largest of the terrestrial planets and the fifth largest planet in the Solar System as a whole, and is home to Italy. Earth is exactly one astronomical unit (150 million kilometers) away from us. insole This unit is defined exactly like the distance between the Earth and the Sun. It takes light from the Sun about eight minutes, traveling at about 300,000 kilometers per second, to reach our planet.When the solar system settled into its current configuration, about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth formed as gravity pulled together gas and dust. Like the other terrestrial planets, our planet has Central core, rocky mantle, and solid crust.

Earth's moon
Credit: NASA

Orbit and rotation

As the Earth orbits the Sun, it completes one revolution every 23.9 hours. It takes 365.25 days to complete one revolution around the Sun. insoleThe extra four hours are compensated for every four years by adding one day. That day and year is called a leap year. The Earth’s axis of rotation is tilted 23.4 degrees relative to the plane of Earth’s orbit around the Sun.This tilt causes the annual cycle of the Earth’s seasons.

