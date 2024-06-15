Italy Preview, Program and Timings Day 1

2024 US Olympic Trials

Opening List Day 1

Indianapolis is a city where, as well as the rest of the United States, the Olympic swimming trials begin today.

A replica of the Eiffel Tower greets the public outside Lucas Oil Stadium, an NFL stadium transformed into a mega swimming pool for the event.

Competition Day 1 Program

Battery Final Saturday, June 15 at 5:00 p.m Sunday 16th June at 1.45pm Women’s 100m Butterfly Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals Men’s 400m Freestyle Men’s 400m Freestyle Final Men’s 100m Breaststroke Women’s 400m Freestyle Final Men’s 400m Freestyle Half Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Preview Day 1

Heats of the women’s 100 butterfly, women’s 400 freestyle, men’s 100 breaststroke and men’s 400 freestyle will compete in the opening round of the 2024 United States Olympic Trials.

100 female butterflies

The women’s 100 butterfly will open the event.

Tory Huske The top seed posted a time just 0.06 seconds faster than her American record. She’s the only swimmer under 56 seconds, but that event is still competitively behind her.

is in second place Gretchen Walsh, Competing in a major long course event for the first time after a historic season at the NCAAs.

A third thing to note is, Reagan Smith, Achieved top results in 100 butterfly but has not competed in trials since 2021. He is in fourth place Claire Curzon, Represented Team USA in the 100 butterfly in Tokyo.

Women’s 400 Freestyle

The women’s 400 freestyle will be the first race Katie LedeckyOne of the protagonists of this meeting.

He is the favorite to win this race and leads by almost five seconds. Behind her are countless teenagers.

Second seed Bella Sims, He qualified for the world championships in the 400 freestyle last year behind Ledecky. Then we Claire Weinstein, Katie Grimes, Jillian Cox e Erin Gemmell.

However, there are still many female players. Leah Smith e Paige Madden They are the third and fifth seeds respectively. Both swimmers have experience competing in the 400 freestyle at the last Olympics. The race represents a chance for Smith to bounce back after missing the Tokyo Olympics, while Madden will find speed after setting his best time two weeks ago.

Men’s 100m Break Stroke

Nick Fink He has been a symbol of consistency in the 100 breaststroke this Olympic cycle and will be the favorite in this race as well. The second spot behind him is still open. 2023 World Cup Finals Josh Matheny (The second seed) will be a factor, as will the third seed Noah Nichols, He came within a few tenths of last year’s World Championships. Of course we must not forget Michael Andrew. He is ranked fifth with a time of 59.52 and missed the finals at last year’s trials. He’s also an American record holder, so it wouldn’t be wise to dismiss him entirely.

Men’s 400m Freestyle

The preliminaries will conclude with the men’s 400 freestyle event.

Kieran Smith, He is very consistent and has already represented Team USA at this event. However, he is not the first seed, he belongs David Johnston, who qualified for the World Cup alongside Smith last year. Don’t forget the third seed Jack Mitchell, Famous for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Session Start Time:

5 pm batteries Italian; Finals next day at 01.45 (variable based on exchange requirements)

Direct results Available at OmegaTiming.

How to view tests

Live broadcast of Final Available on NBC with daily prelims of the trials Peacock. USA Network Postponed previews will air on the same day.

Outside the pool

Olympic trials are a real treat. Indianapolis is gearing up by hosting a series of events that will fill the city with Olympic excitement. Concerts of every music genre (including an evening dedicated to Taylor Swift) are scheduled for 8 days of competition. Indianapolis bars and pubs are ready to welcome customers with themed menus and live broadcasts of the races.