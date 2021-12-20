December 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Italy, Omicron is really scary: Draghi is now assessing the vaccination commitment of all workers

Italy, Omicron is really scary: Draghi is now assessing the vaccination commitment of all workers

Karen Hines December 20, 2021 2 min read

Now the possibility is tangible: the obligation to vaccinate all Italian workers, the tampon will not be enough to go to work. “It was the trade unions that insisted on the mandatory vaccination, and I think they will not object if we demand vaccination or recovery to go to work,” says Minister Brunetta in the progress published by Corriere della Sera. So it’s not just an obligatory hurdle for vaccinated people to major events: The 23rd will be decided in full in the control room headed by Draghi, the prime minister who has faced an increase in infections and the multiplication of the Omicron variant across Europe, preparing for the new, yet another narrow. Even the 85 percent of Italians who have taken two doses of the vaccine cannot be reassured: to go to big balls, big parties, concerts, perhaps even the cinema, a swab test that confirms the current negativity may be necessary. Also troubling is that there is still an obstacle for at least 12 per cent of Italians who remain uncorrupted, despite the strict ban and the enhanced Super Green Pass. In recent days, daily new infections have crossed 28,000 and just a month ago, when vaccines seemed to have nearly eradicated the virus, it was really unimaginable. Then the indication of the third dose, now even that is no longer enough.

The risk that the Omicron variant could become dominant, as happened with Delta, is pushing the Draghi government toward tougher measures that could be launched on December 27. There is debate about the obligation of outdoor masks across Italy and specifically the obligation to vaccinate for anyone with a job in Italy. Will it be the last hit of the fax or will it still not be enough? All that remains is to wait for the control room on December 23rd.

See also  Fiat, the green lingotto revolution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Because we are talking about the “diamond case” and the Bank of Italy

December 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Patent fund, news in corporate gambit: what is it

December 19, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Superbonus, demolition and reconstruction: new guidance on condominiums

December 19, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

JB, Johnson and staff photos with wine in Downing Street during the 2020 lockdown

December 20, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, cold bad weather and snow until the plains. Awesome update ILMETEO.it

December 20, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Italy, Omicron is really scary: Draghi is now assessing the vaccination commitment of all workers

December 20, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

GF Vip destroyed, Valeria Marini alive

December 20, 2021 Lorelei Reese