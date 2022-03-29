ITALY, MANCINI REMAINS CT: Let’s start again with a new course, I’m going to talk to Gravina. I will not give up, we will try again for the next World Cup ‘| first page

Coach Roberto Mancini spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Turkey, about his future: “Will I stay? I’ve spoken to President (Gravina Ed) these days, we agree on everything. It’s great, and then we’ll talk about it in the next few days: let’s now think about this match, and then calmly discuss things that need to be improved in the future, let’s start a new cycle. “

JORGINHO, PROPERTY, INSIGNE VIA – “I forced them to leave because if we can do something for them and the clubs, we do it… they won’t play, some weren’t at their best physically. Some of them I forced them to leave: We sent Chelsea three days ago Jorginho wouldn’t let him play in the FA Cup. Even Florenzi and Politano, he was not at their best, I sent them home because they weren’t going to be involved.”

disqualification – “There is no point in finding explanations… We had to win the set by at least two points ahead of Switzerland. In Basel the match should have ended 3-0, in Bulgaria it should have ended with a goal. The team always played: it may have been inaccurate but this It’s football, things have gone wrong for us. But that’s it, there’s no point in thinking or looking for excuses. What happened has happened, we have to accept it.”

Ads’ – “We will definitely include youngsters in the hope that they will have important experiences in their clubs because that is key. We will work on this and see how the general situation is.”

Upcoming goals – “I still feel young. I wanted to win a European championship and a world championship and finally have to wait a moment. I love this job and with the players I want to reorganize something important. Apart from the disappointment, everything else continues.”

About Turkey – “I know the players in the team very well, they were a little younger when I was at Galatasaray. They are technically good players with character. Turkey has always had good players historically.”

Then this data to Valerio Staveli “Break News”: “The giant tapir is more than it’s worth. I was confident, unfortunately sometimes things go wrong. But I will not give up: we will try again for the next World Cup.”