Italy is taking a step forward in terms of BenVivere, but taking a step back in terms of creativity







BenVivere takes it a step forward, but creativity takes a step back. Of the two classifications presented today at the National Festival of Civic Economy, the two-speed Italy stands out. Because if there is a general improvement in “welfare” in the regions, there is a general setback in productivity, that is, in the ability of the regions to “employ” the individual so as to have a positive impact on citizenship. It is clear that the situation changes depending on the provinces analysed. And there is no shortage of news. With Bolzano giving up the lead to Pordenone for the first time in the Benfeffer classification, while maintaining his lead in the Generation classification.

The two rankings are contained in the “Report on Good Living and Creativity in the Italian Provinces 2024” (published by Ecra) which is being presented today at the ongoing National Festival of Civic Economy in Florence. Continuing previous editions, the sixth edition of the report proposes a dynamic reading of the quality of living standards and productivity occurring at the provincial level. From the results of the first ranking, the results of BenVivere 2024, it is clear that the province of Bolzano has given up first place for the first time in six years, falling nine places to tenth place. The decrease in the territory of the autonomous province is equal to 1.93 points (equivalent to -1.91 percentage points) and depends mainly on the decrease in the dimensions of legitimacy and security (-15.34) and demography and family (-7.46). The podium therefore consists of Pordenone (+1), Siena (+4) and Milan (+1).

The landing of the platform, in addition to the aforementioned province of Bolzano, is also Prato (-8). In general, from the comparison with last year’s report, the general situation of Greater BenVivere emerges: The second half of the order is closest to the first, the second to the first, and the last to the penultimate. It is important to note that the North, especially the South, recorded a positive delta between 2023 and 2024, equal to +0.07 and +0.43, respectively, while the center recorded a slight decrease (-0.11). Therefore, the South reduces the gap with the North by 0.36 points and with the Center by 0.54 in terms of Benfeffer.

Turning to the analysis of the creative classification (understood as the ability of a region to “turn on” an individual so that his actions and relationships have a positive impact on others), the 2024 platform, compared to the previous year, is no different in the current provinces: Bolzano, first and stable; Milan, second (+1); Trento III (-1). However, the top three positions recorded a contraction in the level of productivity (respectively: -1.78, -3.24, -3.72).

In general, we see a worsening of productivity, both in terms of level and increasing inequality, between the first, between the last, and between the first and the last, even if we take into account the 107 provinces, the level of inequality decreases slightly. Obviously, this last figure is based on a downward settlement of productivity in the provinces.

In general, the aim of the report is to further propose a tool capable of analyzing elements of the socio-economic system, entrepreneurs, third sector bodies, local administrators, financial intermediaries, intermediary bodies and individual citizens, for all subjects of the socio-economic system. Local vulnerability and resilience. This year, the research was coordinated by NeXt Economia, supported by the National Festival of Civic Economy, Federcasse BCC-CR and Avvenire, and funded by Fondo Sviluppo.

The 2024 report represents an important step forward towards reshaping macro and micro measures, towards building and discovering a single generative DNA for societies. Besides updating the provincial rankings and mixed indicators, the report explores in depth – thanks to the first national survey on productivity – the topic of regional inequalities between center, North and South and between center and periphery in terms of institutional and social capital, citizens’ responsibility, participation and life satisfaction. The report concludes that people’s productivity represents the enzyme capable of creating buildings and catalyzing processes capable of eliminating regional inequalities between center, north and south and between center and periphery. Therefore, the report represents a necessary tool for building participatory policies capable of activating the integrated, comprehensive and integral development of the regions. The volume is divided into five chapters (including a first summary and conclusions), a bibliographic section and six in-depth appendices.

The second chapter contains an update to BenVivere and Generativity’s county classifications and guides. The third chapter was devoted to the results of the analysis of hybrid indicators of economic circularity, environmental well-being, social well-being, and innovation. Chapter Four deals with the results of the first national productivity survey, and suggests: 1) conducting a descriptive analysis of the variables investigated; 2) Principal components analysis to identify the determinants of productivity and facilitate the construction of the composite index of productivity itself using a statistical weighting procedure; 3) Analyze regional differences between the center, north and south and between regional or regional metropolitan municipalities (central) and non-metropolitan municipalities (peripheral) in terms of institutional capital, social capital, responsibility, participation and life satisfaction, and investigate the impact of generation on them; 4) Verifying the results achieved using instrumental variables. Finally, Chapter Five provides a descriptive and econometric analysis of the role of cooperative credit in terms of its impact on the levels of participation and life satisfaction of citizens, and investigates whether owning a current account in a cooperative credit bank reduces inequality between centers. – North and South, and between the municipalities of the regional or regional capital and municipalities outside the capital.

The report ends with the bibliographic section, the website and six appendices containing, respectively, metadata for the primary indicators of BenVivere and Generativià, maps of the composite field indicators (level and variance), and regional rankings in the ten dimensions of BenVivere and Generativià. Relevant level variance, governorate ranking of indicators (dimension by dimension), survey questionnaire on productivity, variable legend, and descriptive statistics for the same survey.