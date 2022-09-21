Italy is second in the US World Butchery Championship

Three golds and one bronze, an impressive haul, puts Italy second on the medal table World Butchery Championship. The return from the USA, where the Butcher World Championship was held, is positive for the Italian team, which receives important confirmations and returns home with 4 medals. Only Germany fared better. Italy was followed by countries with a very strong meat tradition, such as Ireland, Great Britain and France.

Italy won 3 gold medals for “Best Lamb Production”, “Best Poultry Production” and “Best Boning Technique”, an award, the latter, won by our Sicilian butcher Gianni Giardina, from Canicati. Bronze medal for Claudio Fitone for the Young Butcher category.

The 2022 World Butchery Championship, now in its eighth edition, took place in Sacramento, the capital of California. 13 countries from all over the world participated in this competition.

“The important result obtained in this competition confirms that Italy is a place where the best butchers, talented and skilled artisans are born and excel in front of international audiences and juries – explains Orlando Di Mario, butcher of Cermonetta and head of the Italian national butchers. I am sure it will contribute to development as well.

I remember how a trained butcher was critical to the entire gastronomic supply chain. When a butcher does a good job, the results can be seen across the board: from the family kitchen to the starred restaurant. Having a skilled butcher also allows for ethical and responsible meat consumption,” Di Mario concludes.

“The role of the butcher is being reborn worldwide, and Italy is no exception: today Italian butchers create menus together with chefs, they have skills in terms of wines, they have different experiences in all the fronts of gastronomy. : from oil to balsamic vinegar to cheeses and the world of bread making. A modern butchery The shop is a gastronome taut court, if it was not so during this fierce competition with other countries, we would not have received all these medals”, Francesco Camaza, Apulian butcher and captain of the national team.