February 27, 2022

Italy in good guide in USA training. The Blue Calendar has been revealed at the World Games – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt February 27, 2022 1 min read

Final bars of Italsoftball spring training, on stage between Tucson (Arizona) and Palm Springs (California). Italy, led by Federico Pezzolini, finished tonight’s game, among the best in programming for these two weeks, with a score of 10-0 over College of the Desert.

He also participated in the spring training Nancy Evanswho was a six-time college-level national champion and who, on this occasion, Served as pitching coach. With her, Director Pezzolini and Special Counsel Mike Candrià.

Softball, European Championship 2022: The groups. Italy with Russia, Poland, Ireland and Belgium

Meanwhile, the schedule of matches the Italians will have to face in the match has been released world games Birmingham, United States. The blues were included in the group along with the United States, Canada and China. In Japan, Mexico, Taiwan and other Australia.

Italy will start with the United States at 2:00 Italian time on the night between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 July. At 20:00 on the same day of July 10 (in Italy), there will be a confrontation with Canada and at the same time of the next day with China. Subsequent programming remains to be determined.

Photo: La Presse

