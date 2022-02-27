Italy good testimonial in USA internship. Revealed the blue calendar at the World Games – OA Sport

Italsoftball is the last bars of spring training between Tucson (Arizona) and Palm Springs (California). Federico Pissolini’s Italy beat College of the Desserts 10-0 in tonight’s best match of the two weeks.

He also took part in training in the spring Nancy EvansA six-time national champion at the college level and on this occasion, He was the pitch coach. Accompanying him are manager Bisolini and special adviser Mike Kandria.

Meanwhile, the schedule of matches that the Italian players will face has been released World Games Birmingham, USA. Blues joined the group with the United States, Canada and China; In other Japan, Mexico, Taiwan and Australia.

The night between Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th July will start with the Italian states at 2:00 pm Italian time. However, on the same July 10 (in Italy) at 20:00, there will be a confrontation with Canada and the next day at the same time with China. The next programming is to be defined.

Photo: LaPresse