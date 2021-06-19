Italy calls for 5-day quarantine for travelers from the UK

Rome (AFP) – Since Monday, Italy has been asking arrivals from Great Britain to undergo a five-day quarantine in addition to a Covid-19 scan.

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday he had taken the matter up as concern grew about a growing increase in coronavirus cases in Britain, which include the Delta type. This variant is so far responsible for more than 90% of new infections in the UK, and it has been detected in relatively few infections in Italy.

The new clause could have consequences for Euro 2020, as England are likely to play in Rome if they qualify from the group stage.

Under the decree, Italy will allow entry from the United States, Canada and Japan if it meets the basic requirements for an EU green certificate. These requirements include a full vaccination, documented recovery from COVID-19, or a negative swab performed within 48 hours of arriving in Italy.

US travelers who have traveled to Italy on flights tested for COVID and who need a negative screening test within 48 hours of boarding can actually enter Italy as tourists. Alitalia and at least two US airlines have operated these flights, which also require reimbursement for passengers disembarking in Italy.

Tourism, especially by American visitors, is an important part of the Italian economy and the sector is eagerly awaiting the return of the Americans.