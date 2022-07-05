Italy called up for the 2022 World Games. Federico Pezzolini called number 15 in blue – OA Sport

Today was announced the calls for softball in Italy that will be seen in the World Games 2022 Birmingham, Alabama, United States. 15 players who will have Federico Pezzolini.

Blue will appear for the first time on the night between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 at 2:00 Italian time against the United States, then on the evening of the 10th, at 20:00, they will face Canada. Twenty-four hours later it will be Taiwan’s turn, known mathematically as China Taipei. The first two groups of each group (in the other group are Australia, Japan, Mexico and Puerto Rico) meet in the semi-finals.

Softball, Italy is still under 22 European champions! Defeat the Czech Republic at home, it’s a return to the blue!

These are specified:

1 Bartoli Anita 6 IF RR Sestese Softball

2 Bigatton Laura 9 P-OF LR Bollate Softball 1969

3 Cacciamani Ilaria 7 P RR Softball Club Forlì / GSEsraq

4 Cecchetti Elisa 15 C-OF RR Bollate Softball 1969 / GSE army

5 Edwards Sarah Beth 8 C LL US Youth Collecchio Softball

6 Fama Amanda 12 IF RR Nuoro Softball

7 Koutsoyanopulos Giulia Metaxia 27 IF RR Bollate Softball 1969

8 Lacatina Alexia 5 P RR Softball Club Forli

9 Longhi Giulia 14 IF RR Saronno Softball / GSEarmy

10 Braun Fabrizia 4 by LR Sarono Softball

11 Nicolini Alice 16P RL Sarono Softball

12 Prinsic Elisa 11CR Polat Softball 1969

13 Rotondo Alessandra 3 IF RR Saronno Softball

14 Sheldon Melanie 23 IF RR Caronno Softball

15 Vigna Laura 21 OF LL Softball Club Forl

In addition to pizzolini, there will be coaches Julio Brusa and Nancy EvansPhysiotherapist Elio Paolinithe doctor Alessandro Batta and the executive team Giovanni Zagariawho will lead the Italian delegation.

Photo: La Presse