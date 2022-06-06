Italy and the United States: a yard party in Los Angeles to celebrate Republic Day

A thousand participants took part in the event organized by the Italian Consulate General after the restrictions imposed by the epidemic

From Marco Leconte, Washington reporter

A 5 km ‘race’ – open to all – and ‘Vista di Piazza’, with ‘Italian food’, music and entertainment to celebrate Republic Day. It is the event that the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles, after the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, was finally able to organize a meeting on Sunday, June 5 in San Pedro, home to the most important port in the United States, the Port of Los Angeles, a thousand participants in the first edition of the “LA Italy Run” “. “It was a dream to be able to celebrate Republic Day in the square – Consul Silvia Key, the initiative’s creator, told La Presse – this event brought together so many things: sport, sustainability, bringing families together, and it was an event for everyone, truly a dream come true.” The success of the first edition already makes us think about the future: “We did not expect many people, because it was the first time. There was a lot of involvement in the project. Now we want to organize it every year and make it grow. We have learned lessons from this first edition and in the future we will have more And more people,” stresses K.

In addition to the contestants, the event brought together hundreds of other people, families, children, and not just members of the area’s Italian-American community. Here, where in the fifties of the last century the first settlements of Sicilian and Ischia fishermen were born, work will soon begin to build a new yard, which will be the new heart of little Italy in San Pedro. “The purpose of this plaza is to create a place not just for Italian Americans, but for everyone, to bring our culture, art, and entertainment to Italian Americans here,” Joe Boscaino, city councilor in Los Angeles 15th District, San Pedro District, also competes in the running race. “The City of Los Angeles, under my leadership, has committed $5.5 million to the development of the plaza. Construction will begin in a month or two and by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 this will be the new plaza in Los Angeles. In the plaza, along with the traditions that were displayed during The party, with counters of arancini, Italian desserts, pizza, ice cream, “wine cart” and music, there was also one Italian technology franchise, Enel X Way, which in North America is a leader in the sector of electric car charging stations, which participated For the record, the race was won by 23-year-old Bronwyn Brunel (19’25”) for the women and young Conor Spencer (15’25”) for the men.

