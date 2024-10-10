Italy and Belgium in the Nations League ends 2-2: goals by Cambiasso and Retegui. Then a red card for Pellegrini triggered a comeback

A card that changes Italy, but he is a counterpart he does not disdain

(Alessandro Pucci) From joy to disappointment, from absolute control to pure suffering. Italy Register with Cambiasso and Retegui Two goals in 24 minutes of applause, but in the end they risk losing. There is before and there is after. The clincher was the reckless dismissal of Pellegrini. At the end of an applause-filled first half, the Azzurri looked like those who conquered the Parc des Princes and dethroned France as world champions. It seems like a perfect night. The Azzurra enchants Belgium and pushes it into the dark corner of the match until the Roma player recovers a soft ball that went out of the goal Sticksenters with a hammer leg on the previous bolognese Theat. As if that wasn’t enough, the Reds, who up to that point had had very few demons, returned to the game before half-time with his left foot. De Cuyper.

Double fatal blow within two minutes. Princely Italy becomes operational, lowers itself, suffers, approaches, tries to limit the damage, but almost never manages to provoke a counterattack. A race from almost another era, and the team is at the forefront Donnarumma. Belgium, converted, tied with Trossard It brings to mind the potential overstepping severity of the intervention before Clubs are not lovers. But resistance rewards Italy in the end This little point, which we would have despised when the score was 2-0, made us smile. We are still at the top of the Nations League group and must consolidate our lead heading into Monday evening Israel. But Italy, in difficult times, continues to provide some answers. The first half is quality. In the second, he was able to remain standing.

The first flash is a blue glow that illuminates the night of the Olimpico. network CambiassoAt the end of the first minute, a small masterpiece, which is a vertical movement involving four players, from Tonali Who gets the ball back? A Demarcowho exchanges it with him first Pellegrini Then he deposits it in the middle of the area where De Cuyper In the slide he risks scoring an own goal and prefers the rebound from the Juventus full-back. Double Ritejoy It comes at the end of another vertical and the usual quick change in play from left to right Demarco and CambiasoOur arrows.

Italy is there, clear, harmonious, and good at tapping into Belgian hesitation. Tedesco chooses a 3-4-3 plan in it napkina Manchester City winger, plays wide on a line of midfielders with a stopping mission Demarco Who can’t keep up. The Italian midfield works brilliantly with Ricci controlling the pace and Tonali playing with quality, strength and character. Everything changes when Pellegrini is fired. Night falls at the Stadio Olimpico. Norwegian referee Eskas warns the Roma player and sends him off after reviewing the images on the screen. From that moment, Belgium, ranked sixth in the standings, jumped into the match even though it did not have enough strength to do so Lukaku And the quality of this Bruin. The stadium is silent. Italy was shocked.

The second half is almost entirely suffering. The Belgian coach chooses a 4-2-3-1 plan and moves Doku to the left, the pick trying in every way to open the Azzurri’s defence. But, outside the scope of the lottery TrossardShot from close range after a header areaOur opponents never manage to be dangerous Donnarumma Closes without much saving. From illusion to fear. A tie at the end is not to be despised.