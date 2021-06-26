Italy and Austria 0-0 Live broadcast: Di Lorenzo risks the yellow directly for Arnautovic | first page

Winning to continue the dream in a stadium that will not be ours for the first time since the start of the European Championship. Italy will face Austria In England at Wembley from 9pm Round of 16 of Euro 2020. A very important match and inside or out like all those who would wait for us if we had to get through the round with a final goal is to go back to Wembley where the semi-finals and finals will take place. A stadium that the national team could not finish, and the organizers denied this, so as not to overburden the lawn. Roberto Mancini He will re-propose the model grid of Florenzi and Chiellini during the training of the Austrians a Everything will focus on Sabitzer and Alaba..

Statistics – Unbeaten Italy in the last 13 matches against Austria (10W, 3N), the last defeat of the Azzurri against Austria dates back to a friendly match in December 1960 (1-2). Italy won all four matches against Austria between the World Cup and the European Championships, all in the World Cup: 1-0 in 1934, 1-0 in 1978, 1-0 in 1990, and 2-1 in 1998. Seven of Italy’s 14 matches in the European Championship knockout stage have ended in a draw (4 volts, 3b). Of these seven draws, five ended in the penalty lottery (2V, 3P), one with a coin toss and the other with the final, which was then won. This is Austria’s first participation in the playoffs dIt is the European Championships and the first at this stage of the great tournament since the 1954 World Cup when it reached the semi-finals.

Official lineups

Italy: Donnarumma. Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Accra, Spinazzola; Verratti, Jorginho, Barilla; Berardi, Constant, Insigne.

Austria: Bachmann ; Lehner, Dragovic; Hintergerr, Alaba;. Schlager, Laimer; Grealish, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic