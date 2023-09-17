Italy achieves its second victory in the Olympic Volleyball Championship: defeats Slovenia · Date and time of the next match

a pathItalian women’s volleyball towards Paris 2024 It continues without a hitch. And in the second match Group C Subordinate Qualifying tournament for the Olympic Volleyball GamesIn Lodz (Poland), the Italians repeated what they did against The Republic of Koreaeven exceeded Slovenia With a score of 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-17).

Undefeated as well Germany And PolandWithout leaving groups on the street like them United States of America: The group standings have already been split in half after just two matches, with four teams still on points, howeverItaly She will have to finish in the top two to ensure her place in the next Olympics, without having to look at the rankings. The direct confrontations with roommates, up there, will all come in the final three rounds of the tournament.

Italy – Slovenia · Highlights of the match

For the match on Sunday 17 September against Slovenia, coach Mazzanti will propose the same formation with which he started the match against the Republic of Korea. This is how you see the Italian hexagram Francesca Bosio When dribbling, Ekaterina Antropova Reverse, Myriam Sela And Elena Petrini crushers, Anna Danesi and Marina Lupyan Central, most obvious Eleonora Vercino Free. Not many changes will occur even in the deliberations during the ongoing match, since the team in Poland has to deal with important defections (Alicia Oro Due to a head injury he suffered in the team’s last match European Volleyball Championship 2023 And the now known absence of Paula Egono).

The balance in the first set was broken by a convincing performance by the Italians (five points, two each by Bosio and Danisi) and the first fiery cross by Antropova, who finished the match with 16 points and an attacking efficiency of 43.5%. The opposite number of Savino Del Pini confirmed that she was the top scorer for Italy also in the second match of the tournament and scored very important points in the first half, where she was the captain. Myriam Sela To stand out with 5 points (out of 10 points) in 25-15 From the startup group.

The same result in the second set, in which Italy started strongly immediately with a score of 5-1 and in which Danisi’s attacks were decisive. Slovenia, which the former world champion coached in 2002 with the Italians, Marco Bonetta, struggling to find countermeasures. In fact, he pays for errors in reception (eight in total) and in blocking (ten in total), and immediately ends up losing contact in this part of the game. The only response took them from 17-8 to 17-12, also helped by some disadvantages from the Italians. But even in this case, the result is up 25-15 With Italy playing the final set to close out the score.

And here Slovenia starts better with three consecutive aces Mega Siftar At the start of the third set, but Italy managed to recover from 2-6 down and the turnover had its effect. Alice DeGrady (50% offensive efficiency in the third set with two important points at the end of the match) e Francesca Villani They entered the match well, Lupyan’s serve tied the score at 9-9 and then the usual Antropova – also decisive with the blocking – took off for the Blues, who 25-17 They put the third stamp on this match and kept their record unbeaten, not conceding a single set to their opponents throughout the pre-Olympic period, awaiting their clash with Thailand on Tuesday 19 September.