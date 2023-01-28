Italian Women’s League – Inter drops poker in the Milan derby

The direct text of Milan Inter, valid for the fifteenth day of the Women’s Serie A Championship

networks: 2 Santi (I), 15 Chawenga (I), 32 Piedmont (C), 53 Carcione (I), 74 Chawenga (I)

The 15th round of Serie A TIM will open as the Milan derby, a match that can determine the composition as well as provide entertainment – 27 goals have been scored in the previous seven, an average of four per match. One of the balls that will mark the second stage of the tournament. In the event of a tie, Milan will close the matches permanently, condemning Pomigliano, Sassuolo, Como, Sampdoria and Parma to play for salvation against each other.

The fourth to last matchday of the first stage will open on Saturday at 12.30 with Fiorentina-Pomegliano. Viola have won the three matches played so far for Campania, but they have come back from several consecutive home defeats that could have undermined the group’s certainty. The problem is that after the heavy cup knockout against Roma he also wants to avoid the grenade coach Carlo Sanchez, willing to rely on the delicacy of youth promises – above all Corelli, Passeri, Gallzzi and Battilani – to resume the journey, which here he was great.

The big match between AC Milan and Inter will start at 2:30pm at the Wismara Sports Centre. After winning their first four derbies in Serie A, the Rossoneri have lost two of their last three matches. Eleven Maurizio Ganz, however, is back from three straight wins, and has not conceded a goal in nearly two months, so they are ready to turn the tide. On the one hand, the special observers will be Aslani, the team’s top scorer with eight goals in the 12 matches he played, and on the other hand, Chawenga, the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals. See also "Ducati is strong, but it never wins" - OA Sport

And on Sunday, the program will resume from Italian champions Juventus, expected at 12.30 in the second leg against Sampdoria, who returned to score in the Italian Cup after a seven-round lack of goals in Serie A. At 2.30pm the lights will switch to the Tardini stadium where the salvation showdown will take place between Parma and Como, two formations that – regardless of their standings – have shown themselves to be healthy and can struggle even in the most mentioned category. . And the day will end at 2:30pm at the “Tre Fontane”, the scene of the confrontation between leaders Roma and Sassuolo, who have just made Sabatino’s comeback official.

Jan 28, 2023 (changed on Jan 28, 2023 | 20:02)

