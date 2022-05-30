Italian Stock Exchange, commenting on today’s session (May 30, 2022)

And Fitch Ratings affirmed the Italian Republic’s rating, at “BBB”, with a stable outlook. Focus on Saipem. Telecom Italia TIM is still in the spotlight.

The main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets They should start the session in the positive area. And Fitch Ratings affirmed the Italian Republic’s rating, at “BBB”, with a stable outlook.

The Major US stock indices They closed the last session of the week with a strong rise. The Dow Jones advanced 1.76% to 33,213 points, while the S&P500 rose 2.47% to 4,158 points. Better performance of the Nasdaq index (+3.33% to 12.131 points).

Definitely a positive start to this week TSEIn line with the trend of major Asian financial markets.

The Bitcoin It rose to 30,500 dollars (just under 28,500 euros).

L ‘euro It rose above $1075.

focus on Saipem. The engineering firm announced that it has signed a non-binding agreement with Havfram Holding and HVAS Invest Kappa to assess potential collaboration in the development and construction of offshore wind farms.

stay in the spotlight Telecom Italia TIM. The phone group announced that CDP Equity (a wholly owned company of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), Teemco Bidco (a Luxembourg company operated by one or more funds managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts), Macquarie Asset Management, Open Fiber and Telecom Italia TIM itself. Signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) related to the integration project between TIM Network and Open Fiber Networks.



