Italian Stock Exchange, commentary on today’s session (October 28, 2022)

ENI can record significant changes at the beginning of the session, the day the six-legged dog released the financial results

The main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets should start the last session of the week in negative areawith reductions within a percentage point.

without my guidance Major US stock indices. The Dow Jones closed 0.61% higher at 32.033 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.61% to 3,807 points. Worse performance for the Nasdaq index (-1.63% at 10,793 points).

there TSE The week ended with a negative session. The Nikkei index recorded a decline of 0.88% to 27,105 points, after it fluctuated between the lowest level at 26,981 points and the highest level at 27,265 points. No wonder the Bank of Japan confirmed its monetary policy. No wonder the Bank of Japan confirmed its monetary policy.

The Bitcoin It fell to less than 20,500 dollars (less than 20,500 euros).

L ‘euro It stands just below parity against the dollar.

where are you It can record important changes at the beginning of the session, on the day the Hexagon released financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Management reviewed some financial and operational indicators for the full year 2022 and determined that the €2.4 billion share buyback program is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the ENI Board of Directors has approved the potential issuance, by December 31, 2023, of one or more bonds to be offered to the general public in Italy. The total amount of bonds will not exceed 2 billion euros.



