Italian Stock Exchange, Commentary from the Session of August 23, 2024

Markets were supported by Jerome Powell’s comments. Banks and Stellantis rose. Enel led the rally in utilities.

Main Italian Stock Exchange Indices and Major European Financial Markets They closed the last session of the week in positive territory.Markets received support from Jerome Powell’s remarks, on the occasion of the annual symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole: The first of the Federal Reserve indicated that it is time to move forward with adjusting monetary policy.

deer FTSEmib It rose by 1.02% to 33,650 points, after fluctuating between a minimum of 33,414 points and a maximum of 33,704 points. Over the entire week, the main Italian stock exchange index rose by 1.84%. FTSE Italy All Share Index Up 1.04%. Plus sign also for FTSE Italy Mid-Cap Index (+1.23%) and FTSE Italy Star Index (+1.2%). In the session of August 23, 2024, the value of trading amounted to 1.57 billion euros, the same value as on Thursday.

5.30pm Bitcoin It’s back down to just under $61,500 (just under €55,000).

if Btp-Bund Spread And it decreased to less than 135 points, with BTP return for ten years Which ranged between 3.55% and 3.6%.

to’euro It is approaching $1.12.

In general, I rise Banking sector securities.

Intesa Sanpaolo It gained 1.53% to 3.6775 euros.

BPR Bank (+1.24% to €4.993) among the best in the sector.

Enel (+1.62%) led the rise in utility prices.

Positive day for Stellantis (+1.56% to 14.966 euros). But the negative performance of Brunello Cucinelli (-0.99%).

Among the companies with the smallest capital Highlights the decline zucchini (-6.9% to EUR 1.955). The company announced that the conditions for the 2024 dividend distribution have not been fully met. Therefore, the coupon distribution resolution approved by the shareholders’ meeting on June 28 is ineffective.



