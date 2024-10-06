Italian League: Pedro scores again, and Lazio never stops – Football

Lazio – Empoli 2-1 News

Winning helps you win. Lazio has learned that now, and after Torino and Nice, it has yet to stop, beating Empoli 2-1, achieving its third success in a week and flying to the Champions League zone. It was a complicated match for the Biancocelesti, who fell behind at the start but then managed to recover thanks to Zaccagni and Pedro, repelling any initiative from Empoli, author of a match worthy of applause once again.

D’Aversa abandons Colombo for more cover and releases Esposito and Solbakken, Baroni on the other hand changes eight players compared to Nice but confirms Castellanos at centre-forward. The emotions immediately reach the Stadio Olimpico.

In fact, 9 minutes was enough for Sebastiano Esposito to take advantage of a misunderstanding between Romagnoli and Providel with the goalkeeper sliding on the exit and past the defender. The Empoli striker thanks him and takes advantage of the opportunity to lead his team forward.

Lazio classic, classic amnesia in the first minutes; The Baroni have conceded goals in the first ten minutes in five of the seven matches they have played. However, the blow woke up the Biancocelesti who immediately tried with Dia and then with Castellanos, but Vasquez proved to be in good form. The tactical theme is clear with Lazio pressing and Empoli restarting.

Lazzari’s muscle injury complicated plans, but the Biancocelesti’s strategy paid off when all that was expected was a double whistle.

Tavares sent a beautiful ball down the left flank, the cross reaching Zaccagni who headed the ball over to equalize the score and snap a three-match unbeaten streak for the Colombian goalkeeper.

Recovery also gives feelings instantly. After 4 rounds, Pezzella, who has already been booked, brings down Dia in the penalty area, and Airoldi can only blow the penalty whistle. Castellanos immediately offers himself to take back the penalty kick that Zaccagni did not give him against Nice; The Argentine chooses the strong and middle solution, but Vazquez is waiting for him there and blocks with his foot. Lazio don’t seem to be feeling too embarrassed and continue to press the accelerator as Empoli entrench themselves more and more in their own half to defend the goal. Baroni tries to pull the Joker off the bench by introducing Pedro. The Spaniard regained confidence again with his right-footed shot that kissed the crossbar and scored a double for Lazio when it seemed that an equalizer was within reach. The goal gives Lazio victory and pushes them into the Champions League orbit but it does not diminish Empoli, once again the hero of an excellent match against a more famous opponent.

ANSA ANSA Italian League: Cagliari draws with Juve 1-1 and Thiago Motta receives his first goal – Football – Ansa.it Two penalty kicks and a lot of controversy, Sardinians snatch an important point from Vlahovic, Marin equalizes. Espocel Conceição. John Elkann at the match stadium. Pogba also in the stands (ANSA)

ANSA ANSA Italian League: Bologna no longer knows how to win and Parma is fighting back – Football – Ansa.it In Dall’Ara, Koulibaly was sent off in the 52nd minute. The Via Emilia derby ends in a goalless draw, and Pique avoids the crisis (ANSA)

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA