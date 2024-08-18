Italian League: Milan – Torino 2-2 – Football

In the dying moments, in the 95th minute, Milan managed to recover from a double deficit and draw against Torino at the San Siro. A touching end, a test of pride and hunger, as the Rossoneri recovered two goals in seven minutes to win their first point of the season, and advance step by step with Inter in the Italian League battle.

There is still a lot to do, a lot to organize, because Milan have changed a lot, as Fonseca explained several times on the eve of the season, but they still have to correct the defensive errors, the flaws that condemned them last season. The big positive note is Alvaro Morata, because it was his goal that started the comeback, a goal on his first appearance as a substitute. The Portuguese coach surprises everyone and leaves Theo Hernandez on the bench. He will be replaced by the full-back Saelemaekers, while Loftus-Cheek forms the midfield duo alongside Bennacer. Jovic in attack with Morata on the bench.

But the Portuguese coach’s initial choices are not entirely convincing. An interesting and entertaining first half, with Torino seemingly reborn under the guidance of Vanoli, now organised, proactive and able to call on Maignan to play several times and even come close to doubling their lead. Milan, on the other hand, waste a lot, because the two chances that Leao did not take are exciting. The Portuguese winger is constantly being doubled and perhaps the best condition has not yet been found, as is the case for his teammates. It is only August 16 in the hot city of Milan. But in the seventh minute Leao missed a clear chance to score with a shot wide from two steps after Milinkovic-Savic had blocked a header from Tiao. The teams study each other until the episode that opens the match. In the 31st minute, Zapata sends a cross to Bellanova who heads the post: the ball remains on the goal line, Tio touches it and pushes it over the line involuntarily. Goal-line technology does not work, Maresca initially allows the team to continue looking at the clock but the video assistant referee intervenes and checks the validity of Toro’s lead. Only two great tackles from Mike Maignan, first on Zapata and then on Ilic, kept the game open.

On the other hand, Milan failed to open the scoring, and it was Leao who frustrated once again. The Portuguese ran into the net one-on-one with Milinkovic-Savic and his shot was cleared by the outgoing goalkeeper. After the break, the Rossoneri entered the pitch more aggressively. After 3′ Pulisic took advantage of a mistake by Toro and from a tight angle, despite getting past the goalkeeper, he shot wide. So, fifteen minutes into the second half, Fonseca opted for a triple substitution, bringing on Theo Hernandez, Reinders and Morata for Chukwueze, Bennacer and Jovic. Substitutions that should have changed the balance. Just a few minutes later, Morata falls in the air due to a sliding tackle by Cocu. Maresca points to the puck. VAR asks the referee to review the images because the defender hits the ball first and the whistle goes back for his decisions. Nothing happens for Milan and instead it was Toro who scored a wonderful second goal with captain Zapata: Lazaro scored and the striker headed the ball alone to make it 2-0. Their heads are in the stands between Forlani and Ibrahimovic. Fonseca tries everything, remembers Calabria (booed by the fans) for Okafor. After some confusion about the Granata substitutions, in the end Morata makes his debut and as a great striker, as a great striker, he intercepts Reynders’ shot on goal and closes the gap. The San Siro explodes and applauds even after 8 minutes of stoppage time. The goal is in the air, there is tension in the stands, but you can feel that atmosphere that can bring smiles, even among the coaches. And in the 95th minute a cross from Musa and Okafor that Milinkovic just taps in. It is a great joy. We start with a draw. Torino were hoping for a coup but it collapsed in the end. Milan never dies but they still have to fix something.

Milan – Torino 2-2

