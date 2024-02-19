Italian homes in the eyes of the European Union: the green madness will cost up to 55 thousand euros per family

By March 14, the plenary session of the European Parliament will approve the draft resolution Green homes guidance – Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) – which, after final approval in Council, will move to the Official Gazette. White smoke is expected and almost expected after the long negotiations, from the negotiating position of the European Parliament to the trilogy of Community institutions, which led to a text with more precise lines regarding the obligations of property owners. Each country will have to decide how to ensure the redevelopment of less efficient homes, In Italy, 5 million buildings are highlighted. But above all things are scary Numbers this green madness: From 20 to 55 thousand euros per family.

As highlighted Sun 24 hours, the latest edition of the Green Homes Directive sets softer terms compared to the initial idea of ​​indicating minimum energy efficiency that must be respected in all buildings. Brussels only sets general targets, while it is up to member states to decide how to achieve the targets. According to the provisions of Article 9, Rome will have to reduce the average energy consumption of its housing stock, starting from 2020 and until 2050, during which the housing stock must be zero emissions. By 2030 the reduction should reach 16 percent, and by 2035 20-22 percent.

The Green Homes Directive emphasizes that improving the overall energy efficiency of buildings cannot be achieved by exclusively considering the performance of new buildings. Italy and other countries will have to certify that at least 55 percent of the reduction in primary energy consumption has been achieved through energy renewal. “The most energy consuming buildings” (Characteristics in energy class F and G). Of the total 12 million residential buildings, Italy will be asked to intervene in approximately that 5 million properties (Each of them consists of one or more units).

There is no shortage of Critical issues. The economic newspaper indicates that only a portion of homes carry an energy report card, without forgetting that many buildings will remain excluded. Depending on government assessments, properties subject to specific or area restrictions, religious buildings, temporary buildings, buildings intended for agriculture, second homes used for less than four months per year, independent buildings with an area of ​​less than 50 square meters and also buildings for the armed forces and for defense purposes. Regarding recommended interventions, the main indicator relates to the insulation of roofs and walls that are largely prevalent (65.1 per cent), followed by window replacement (14.5 per cent) and interventions in heating systems (11.8 per cent).