June 14, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Italian exports rose 10.7% in April. Good in Germany – last minute

Italian exports rose 10.7% in April. Good in Germany – last minute

Karen Hines June 14, 2024 1 min read

Istat estimates a cyclical growth in Italian exports in April of 2.3% and a decline in imports of 1.1% compared to the previous month. On an annual basis, there is an increase in exports by 10.7% and imports by 1.4%. The annual growth of Italian sales abroad “includes almost all major trading partner countries, both EU and non-EU, including Germany, after a year of continuous decline,” the statistics institute commented.


Also in terms of volume, Italian exports expanded by 7.9% in April compared to the previous year.


However, in the first four months of 2024, exports remained almost flat in terms of value trend (+0.3%) and volume decline (-1.2%).


The cyclical growth of exports (+2.3%) “is primarily driven by sales to the non-EU region of consumer goods and non-durable capital goods, in particular maritime equipment,” explains Eastat.


In the first four months of 2024, the Italian trade balance became positive by €17.6 billion, a value ten times higher than in the same period of 2023 when it was +€1.5 billion. Also in April, according to Istat data, the Italian trade balance achieved a surplus of 4.8 billion (it was +362 million in April 2023).

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA

See also  WhatsApp, an important expansion of group calls: it is getting closer to the competition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Urgent revenue agency certified email: “We are forced to request payment” | It has already reached 3 million Italian

June 14, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Economic agenda for June 14, 2024

June 13, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

RID – Italian Defense Magazine – shownews

June 13, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Italian exports rose 10.7% in April. Good in Germany – last minute

June 14, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

‘Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic was an absolute nightmare, a disastrous mess’: Kate Winslet reveals behind-the-scenes story from the set of the famous film

June 14, 2024 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

A new study confirms this

June 14, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Women’s volleyball in Italy has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

June 14, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt