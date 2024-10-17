It will not be free for these cars in 2025

The automobile sector is still suffering and that is why incentives are offered to breathe, but in this case comes insult

deer 2024 is definitely a black year For everything CarsThis is known now. The decline in sales affects all brands, both in Italy and abroad, especially due to the higher costs of new models after the pandemic. The decline is observed everywhere and even as giant excellentWhich has recorded very positive data in recent years Collapse in all its Italian factories.

In an attempt to protect this important sector, regulations have been put in place State incentives That they can try to resume sales. This assistance is especially offered to those who decide to switch to a low or even zero emission vehicle such asElectric or hybrid.

Car tax, everything is changing in Piedmont: what’s happening

In addition to the purchase discount, these models have additional benefits such as the possibility of not paying a parking meter Blue lines Or be able to get Free car tax. It is clear that all this is to encourage citizens to focus on this type of car, but now something is about to change radically.

in Piedmont During the vote in the Council on Budget forecasts Fiscal Year 2024-2026 Several changes have been made. Budget Council member Andrea Tronzano spoke of a “change” of 80 million, of which 50 were in favor of health care. Regarding these changes, there have been reductions and one of them concerns the automotive sector: from 2025, in fact, we will say goodbye Tax exemption for those who buy a hybrid car. The council has announced that it wants to focus exclusively on electricity, where the 5-year exemption remains in place.

This change sparked several disagreements on the part of the opposition. I must say that the number of hybrid cars in Piedmont has increased significantly from 6711 in 2018 to nearly 60,000 vehicles in 2023.. “But only wealthy people can afford cars of this type – comments the Five Star Movement in the region -. There are no reasonable reasons, other than the desire to return to cash.”

This choice is sure to spark debate, but the line of both brands and the government seems clear: they want to focus on all-electric power and convince more and more citizens to switch to zero emissions, and more impressive incentives are certainly needed compared to other models. .

Other changes are related Tax credit for school buses, and a 0.92% IRAP increase (regional tax on productive activities) For large-scale distribution and energy giants, No tax on third sector associations registered in the national registry