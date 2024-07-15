July 15, 2024

“It will be structurally dynamic, paying more than 2 million euros”

Noah French July 15, 2024 2 min read

Venice – Access fee, last day today. Councilor Juin: “It will be structurally variable, paying more than 2 million euros”….

Venice – Access fee, last day today. Councilor Juin: “It will change structurally, more than 2 million euros will be paid.” Today, Sunday, July 14, marks the 29th day of Access Contribution, the last day for 2024. The operation was launched last April 25, during which 449,912 payments were registered for a total of 2,249 euros. Certainly more than 700 million included in the budget. Total deductions 925,855; Among those exempted are 159 thousand Venetians and more than one million students, workers, owners of second homes and guests of residents. A total of 1.3 million visitors stay in Venice’s historic center, mainland and islands. The most popular weekend was April 27 and 28, with 58,000 visitors per night. Second place on May 3 with 56,636 attendance and silver on May 19 with 55,800. The day with the lowest number of tourists was last Saturday, with 37 thousand visits.

“The size structure will change – Budget Councilor Michele Zuin explained -. Let’s compare the data with the control room and study it, but last year municipal garages had to be closed, and if it didn’t help this year, it means there was a disincentive effect. We have collected data on visits to Venice that no one has before us; Unlike those who only know how to protest without offering any solution.

