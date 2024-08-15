“It was tough, I beat a lot of enemies. Marco Tardelli? He doesn’t want to see pictures of himself when he was young.”

Mirta Merlino feels she has won her challenge. It was not a simple challenge that changed her. After twelve years of La 7, her first season on Canale 5 was not easy. But she is convinced that she did it. «At that time, in front of the television, there is the belly of the country, there is an audience that wants to rediscover its desires, its fears, its problems, its dreams. I come from a world linked to politics and I have understood many things that politicians often ignore.» A new world for her too.

“It was hard”

“It was difficult, in a world far from me, with many enemies, but I kept the bar straight,” he told the weekly magazine Chi, while resting on the island of Pantelleria.

“I am a journalist and I wanted to tell the news by putting myself alongside those who follow me. It was a recognized effort and that is the basis for the next season.” At 5 p.m. “I discovered aspects of myself that I did not know. I let my heart lead me, I put myself on the line, and I got the confirmation that many people need that testimony to find the courage to face the same path.

Love with Marco Tardelli

Love of the capital. Speaking to Chi about Chiara Ferragni, Mirta Merlino prefers not to give advice. “I don’t make any judgments about love: I have been married twice, had three children with two different men, and I am with a man who, in turn, has had two important relationships with two children behind him.” Then in the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini he also talks about his partner, the former footballer Marco Tardelli. A charming man but “if you ask him he tells you that he doesn’t want to see pictures of himself as a boy, because he looked better. In Rome I have a wonderful picture of him in my house, and he always says to me: ‘Why do you have to remind me of what I was? ‘. I find him a beautiful man at his age and I like his maturity, he gives me serenity and security. He is a determined man, he has had a lot in life and for this reason he is calm, at peace with himself, things that I would not have found in Marco at thirty, which I found in Marco at sixty. “Nervous job” “It’s always tense, and having a man who gives me solidity, who is my rock, makes me feel good.”