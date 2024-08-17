It seems that what many feared has become a reality.

Privacy and smartphones, it seems that many people have justified their concerns, do our devices really listen to us? Let’s find out together.

Are smartphones listening to us? The question is not simple, but exploring it can clear up a lot of doubts. Many of us have experienced the apparent “magic” of talking about something and then seeing ads about it online. The question is: Are our devices spying on us?

The thorny issue of privacy and smartphones

First, it is important to understand how digital advertising works, and what it means. Relies on data collection to create personalized ads.This process, known as “Online Behavioral Advertising” (OBA), uses information collected from our online behaviors. Every action we take on the web leaves traces that are analyzed by algorithms to create a detailed profile of us. With just a few minutes spent online, it is possible to create a very detailed profile of ourselves, so much so that it is often said in the IT sector that databases They know us better than we know ourselves..

advanced technology Made it easy to collect data from different sources.And it’s not just about what we search for on Google. Every “smart” device — smartphone, smartwatch, smart TV — is connected to the network and collecting data about us. That data helps create a digital footprint that follows us wherever we go online.

It feeds the fear that our devices are listening to us. Lack of transparency about how data is collected and usedHowever, the truth is that there is no need for hidden microphones to identify users. The ads we see may be derived not only from our own searches, but also from the searches of people close to us, such as partners or colleagues.

The phenomenon of perceiving the relationship between conversations and ads is often due to cognitive biases. We tend to notice two events close in time and look for a causal explanation.even if there is no real connection. This happens because we remember recent events better and seek confirmation of what we already believe to be true.

What’s the truth behind all this?

Despite experiments and theories, there is no conclusive evidence for this. Devices actively listen to our conversations for advertising purposes.Academic studies suggest that while some forms of interception are technically possible, there is no concrete evidence. To protect your privacy, it’s important to take steps like blocking unnecessary cookies, using anti-tracking extensions, browsing in incognito mode, and using tools like a VPN. However, knowledge is the real key: understanding how technology works helps us maintain control over our data.