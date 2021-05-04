When one thinks of foods rich in protein, one thinks of meat, cheese and eggs.

However, as everyone knows by now, legumes also contain a lot of protein.

Traditionally, these products are not very suitable for the hot season.

It is a fatal mistake.

Instead of legumes Very suitable for all seasonsThat depends on how they’re prepared.

It only takes 2 minutes to prepare this freshly prepared protein-rich salad that no one knows.

Lentil salad

Lentils are one of the Legumes More versatile. But how can you enjoy it even in summer, when the temperature doesn’t make hot vegetable and lentil soup welcome?

Here’s how to do it.

The process is really easy and very fast.

Obviously, the best advice is to boil the lentils, starting with dry lentils.

However, if you are in a hurry, you will get an excellent result even starting with the lentils boiled in a jar.

Ingredients

(A) 300 grams of cooked lentils;

B) One tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.

C) A cover of wine vinegar.

D) A handful of mint.

E) a rib of celery.

F) a carrot.

G) Fresh green onions.

H) One tablespoon of tomato paste.

I) A cup of water.

L) sloppy

M) black pepper.

Procedure

Once the lentils are well drained, chop the green onions and mint well, chop the celery and carrots into cubes and mix everything together.

Melt tomato paste in a cup of water and add to the lentils and vegetables.

Season with vinegar, oil, salt and pepper and mix well.

The result is a great lentil salad that’s perfect for the hot season.

Therefore, it does not matter to give up the taste of these unusual legumes when the temperatures rise. This recipe is perfect for any time of the year and on top of that it is very fast.

Accompanied by a few slices of fresh bread, it’s a complete meal.

