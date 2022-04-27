Few days into the new month we are full hopefull And I’m curious to know what the stars have in store for us. May will be very generous with some signs of the zodiac, particularly by letting go of luck and opportunity. However, some of us, due to the negative influence of Venus, can have complicated days. Many associate Venus with love, but this planet has a much broader influence. The way others see us depends on Venus, and therefore also on magic and sociability.

Luck rises

It may open up with the best conditions for the Sagittarius sign who, if he works hard, will be able to achieve great goals. At work, Sagittarius conveys significant and tangible professionalism which, especially in the coming weeks, will be appreciated by the boss and some colleagues. In love, fortunately, a bad mood is only a distant memory. Those in a serious relationship will have rediscovered harmony with their partners, while singles will rediscover the joy of freedom without giving up love. May luck support Sagittarius for a long time to come.

Pisces will have an exciting month and will feel ready to undertake ambitious projects. Courage and perseverance are not lacking for those born under this sign, who can decide to change their lives. After weeks of self-discovery, the members of this sign really understand what they want. Excellent earnings at work positively affect marital relations and partner compatibility It grows more every day.

It might be a golden month for Sagittarius and Pisces, as Venus brings fears and anxieties to two other unfortunate zodiac signs.

It will definitely be a quiet month for those born under the sign of Aquarius, who will have to deal with Venus in opposition. Aquarius will feel a great sense of dissatisfaction, which will also be seen from the outside. The influences will also come into play, as Aquarius members will find it difficult to express their feelings. With a partner, problems are around the corner due to the opposite of Venus that brings misunderstandings and quarrels. Those around us may lose their patience, because they are bothered by an unkind and reckless situation. Also pay attention to earnings, because an unexpected event may make you spend more money than you expected.

It may be a golden month but not Virgo. After the second part of April very positiveMay a little favor appear with this zodiac sign. Those born under this sign easily lose patience whenever they find an obstacle in their path. Venus versus Venus can complicate matters, causing family friction and fruitless arguments. We will need to be more diplomatic and open to others if we want to get help or at least a word of comfort. Especially in the first couple of weeks, Virgos will need to be careful not to take unnecessary risks and stay in their comfort zone. In this way, it will be easier to reduce the harm of the negative month even in terms of profits.

