June 7, 2024

It mainly affects people under the age of 14, with the most serious cases ending up in hospital. Even newborns are at risk

Karen Hines June 7, 2024

In Veneto, but generally in Italy and Europe, since the beginning of 2024, there has been an increase in pertussis cases compared to previous years. In the first five months…

in VenetoBut in general in Italy and Europe it has been registered since the beginning of 2024 Increased cases of whooping cough Compared to previous years. In the first five months of the year, 643 cases of whooping cough were recorded in Veneto, the majority (553) In young people of age Up to 14 years.

The most serious cases that required hospitalization amounted to 26 cases, including 20 cases of children less than 9 months old who had not yet been fully vaccinated.

«From the data analyzed – said the regional advisor Manuela Lanzarin – It turns out that I am new born Who had the severe form were born from Mothers who were not vaccinated during pregnancy. There were also 16 cases in people over the age of 65.”

For prevention – inform the regional technicians – vaccination is available, allowing you to avoid dangerous forms.

Symptoms of whooping cough

Whooping cough has an incubation period of about ten days, as described on the website of the Higher Institute of Health. The main symptom is a persistent cough lasting more than three weeks, which initially presents as a mild cough with mild fever and copious nasal discharge. After that, the cough becomes paroxysmal and is accompanied by breathing difficulties. If not diagnosed and treated, this stage may last more than two months. At this stage, there may also be shortness of breath, cyanosis, and vomiting.

