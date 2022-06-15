“It is very likely that they are traces of strange civilizations.”

There is great excitement in these hours in the international scientific community for a news item released yesterday evening by the Chinese media and re-launched today also in the West: Prof. Zhang Tongjithe chief scientist of the China Extraterrestrial Civilization Research Group of the Department of Astronomy and the Extraterrestrial Civilization Research Group of Beijing Normal University, revealed that his team used the FAST radio telescope, also called “China’s Eye of the Sky”, to discover Several cases of potential technological implications for extraterrestrial civilizations They are coming, in fact, from extraterrestrials. Zhang Tongjie claimed that Narrow-band electromagnetic signals that were not received before have been recognizedHe added that the team is currently working on further investigations to understand its origin and nature. “Also, the possibility that the suspicious signal is some kind of radio interference is very high and needs further confirmation and exclusion. This could be a long process” he added Zhang Tongji. The good news is that in monitoring and data processing in recent years, the team has proposed the world’s first multi-beam matching mode to search for extraterrestrial civilizations and new standards for frequency deviation and polarization of civilization signals. Aliens have made it possible to identify more scientific and complete signs than any extraterrestrial civilizations.

The fast wireless telescope The largest and most powerful in the world, it is three times more sensitive than the Arecibo observatory: it cost 1.2 billion yuan (about 160 million euros) and opened in September 2016, after more than five years of operation: one of the most extraordinary works in human history. It is located in the concavity of a natural basin in Pingtang County, Guizhou Province, not far from the border with Vietnam. The radio telescope, dubbed “China’s Eye of the Sky”, has a diameter of 500 meters and uses a constantly changing active optical surface to create a parabola that is aligned as closely as possible with the desired part of the sky.

“Our searches are so long, we’ve worked hardThe professor added. Zhang Tongji, revealing that in 2020, his team detected two sets of signals from extraterrestrial civilizations while processing data from simultaneous sky survey observations. In 2022, the team found another suspicious signal from observations of an exoplanet. Expectations about scientists working on the FAST radio telescope are very high, also because the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency recently announced that More than 20 amino acids have been found in the asteroid Ryugu samples. It was collected by the “Hyabusa 2” probe. Since amino acids are the basic units that make up proteins, they have proven important clues to exploring the origin of life on Earth: it is believed that this discovery could prove that life arose outside Earth and cause theories to spread about extraterrestrial life.

There are huge expectations in the world that through the “Chinese Eye of Heaven” it is possible to learn about the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations, which is one of the main scientific objectives of the radio telescope. Zhang Tongji He stated that the very high sensitivity of China Sky Eye in the low-frequency radio band plays an important role in the search for extraterrestrial civilizations. To this end, Peking Normal University, the national astronomical observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley, have entered into a trilateral collaboration to form a research group for the research of extraterrestrial civilizations. In 2018, “China Sky Eye” installed and adjusted the background equipment dedicated to the search for extraterrestrial civilizations. Its main function is to exclude narrow-band filter useful signals from the vast sea of ​​electromagnetic signals of the “China’s Eye of Heaven”, while excluding celestial bodies and artificial signals. In September 2020, China Sky Eye officially launched the search for extraterrestrial civilizations. The search methods are essentially simultaneous observations of sky surveys and observations of exoplanet targets.

right Now fast wireless telescope It will repeat the observation of detected suspicious signals for accurate identification and discover more new ones:The whole Earth has been discovered, and soon the final discovery and confirmation of the existence of intelligent extraterrestrial life will also arrive. We can’t wait for China Sky Eye to be the first to discover and confirm the existence of extraterrestrial civilizationsProfessor added. To search for extraterrestrial civilizations, humans have tried various methods throughout history, such as sending signals from unmanned spacecraft or electromagnetic waves from Earth into space, or actively receiving signals from aliens. Radio telescopes have always been the main force in the exploration of extraterrestrial civilizations. In the sixties, the American astronomer Frank Drake Launched the first modern experiment to search for intelligent life outside Earth using Arecibo . Radio Telescope, the largest radio telescope in the United States at the time, but he found nothing. Electromagnetic waves are the most appropriate carrier or messenger for interstellar communication. Regardless of wind or rain, they can penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere in any weather. Zhang Tongji He stated that “China Sky Eye” has three main advantages in the search for extraterrestrial civilizations: it has a larger observational area, double sensitivity and 19 beams that receive signals from different regions of the sky. The Arecibo radio telescope was not able to detect reliable signals previously, which may be due to the fact that it does not have the three main advantages of “China Sky Eye”. It is interesting to note that de leeFAST’s chief scientist said in a media interview that he expects FAST to yield new results in three directions in the future, one of which is in the exploratory fields as signals for extraterrestrial civilizations and extrasolar planets. pingbodirector of the FAST Key Laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory, publicly stated that the signals received by “China Sky Eye” may contain signals from alien civilizations, “But we haven’t had time to get to know them yet“.