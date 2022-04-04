There are amazing vegetables in nature which, however, we think are very troublesome field weeds. We are not accustomed to getting to know them and do not even stop to discover their qualities, and we end up cooking the usual vegetables.

It certainly takes a certain experience and usually so that you can recognize it at first glance. If we see them grow spontaneously in a field or garden, we end up trampling them or even uprooting them and throwing them away.

As in the case of nettle, a perennial herb that has been re-evaluated and has found well-deserved success in the kitchen. If we touch it with our bare hands, the stinging bristles of its leaves cause redness and even burning, but in fact it has amazing properties.

It is very good to eat and helps maintain the health of the heart, arteries, teeth and promote metabolism, it is an anti-inflammatory spring plant.

It is part of the Urticaceae family and in ancient times it was a herb that was also exploited for medicinal purposes, as it was considered an antiseptic and capable of curing some diseases.

Moreover, nettle was used in the textile sector, in fact, the fibers of the woody stems were used in the manufacture of clothing and bags, but also paper and gins.

Indeed, the ancients saw long ago, because today, some studies They claim that it can be useful in treating arthritis, rheumatism, and urinary tract infections. his attributes They will not be limited to this short list, because thanks to the high content of minerals, especially calcium and potassium, it should promote healthy bones, heart, arteries and teeth.

Moreover, it is a source of beta-carotene and tannins, Rich in vitamins, such as A, B6, K, are effective for the correct functioning of the metabolism. Certain nutrients make this unique plant a natural anti-inflammatory and has diuretic power.

In the kitchen and garden

The most common use in the kitchen is to prepare a thin filling of homemade pasta, such as ravioli and tortilla, by adding ricotta.

Usually it is boiled and dried, and it is also used to directly color the dough, which gives a new flavor and special color to classic pasta.

Recipes to enhance its exceptional taste are varied and creative as well. For example, it pairs well with prawns or burrata, which have a sweeter flavour, so they’d be perfect for making starry risotto.

We can also prepare nettle pesto, to season baked fish fillets, and to add them to pasta with squid or shellfish.

Nettle is not only very useful for eating, it will help keep the body healthy, but it is also worth the gold in the garden, because it is a natural fertilizer. If grown alongside some plants, such as mint, it will donate nutrients to the soil to help it grow strong and lush.

deepen

This spring fruit with fleshy pulp can improve inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis, as it is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and anti-aging.