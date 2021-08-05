“It is not a financial tragedy, but the tragedy of the left” – Libero Quotidiano

Alessandro SalustiGuest On air The La7 talk by David Barenzo and Conchita Di Gregorio addresses the issue of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena case:The MPS story is not a financial tragedy, but the tragedy of the left. This bank was managed as if the cashier was first at PCI, then PDS and PD. And every time he empties himself due to poor management, it is replenished with public money,” reveals the director of Libero, speaking of the political and economic issue at the center of the debate over the possibility of taking over Unicredit and also because Enrico Letta, Secretary of the Democratic Party, will be a candidate.in Siena by complementary elections.

“There are those who calculated that 30 billion of public money was put into this special fund by the largest party on the left. The bank is managed by a corporation, and the corporation is a political body. Just go and see who was at the head of the institution that runs the bank… Now, however, there is a special subject, without much enthusiasm and perhaps an advantage elsewhere, ready to take charge of it. This too will cost society a few billion,” Salusti adds.

“I believe and hope that this process will continue. So once and for allAnd MPS is out of the orbit of politics, it comes from the fact that we must keep it as citizens. We need to put one last slide, albeit exhausting, let’s put it in place because otherwise it becomes a never-ending story like Alitalia, like Elva.”