August 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“It is not a financial tragedy, but the tragedy of the left” - Libero Quotidiano

“It is not a financial tragedy, but the tragedy of the left” – Libero Quotidiano

Karen Hines August 5, 2021 2 min read

Alessandro SalustiGuest On air The La7 talk by David Barenzo and Conchita Di Gregorio addresses the issue of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena case:The MPS story is not a financial tragedy, but the tragedy of the left. This bank was managed as if the cashier was first at PCI, then PDS and PD. And every time he empties himself due to poor management, it is replenished with public money,” reveals the director of Libero, speaking of the political and economic issue at the center of the debate over the possibility of taking over Unicredit and also because Enrico Letta, Secretary of the Democratic Party, will be a candidate.in Siena by complementary elections.

“There are those who calculated that 30 billion of public money was put into this special fund by the largest party on the left. The bank is managed by a corporation, and the corporation is a political body. Just go and see who was at the head of the institution that runs the bank… Now, however, there is a special subject, without much enthusiasm and perhaps an advantage elsewhere, ready to take charge of it. This too will cost society a few billion,” Salusti adds.

“I believe and hope that this process will continue. So once and for allAnd MPS is out of the orbit of politics, it comes from the fact that we must keep it as citizens. We need to put one last slide, albeit exhausting, let’s put it in place because otherwise it becomes a never-ending story like Alitalia, like Elva.”

READ  Tax authorities crack down on checking accounts: what are the risks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Deputy Franco: “There is a danger of over 2,500 redundancies. It is possible for Mef to become a contributor to Unicredit”

August 4, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Intesa surprises with profits of 1.5 billion and a premium coupon that achieves 7.3%

August 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Italian government nominates Mirafiori for chip factory ‘the area would be perfect’ – Nerd4.life

August 4, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

“It is not a financial tragedy, but the tragedy of the left” – Libero Quotidiano

August 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Antonella Clerici, quarrels with Mara Vinier: the unexpected background after years

August 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Covid vaccine, exemption from certain diseases arrives. Ministry of Health: “It is not prohibited to use it during pregnancy”

August 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Italian record and the fourth time! – OA Sport

August 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt