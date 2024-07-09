“It is an honor to wear the second star. Foreign ownership? Luckily they are there.”

The Nerazzurri CEO confirms: “In Lombardy there is a lack of structures and sport is no longer free. This limits talent”

New season ofInter On us and on the new shirt for the 2024/25 season, in addition to the three colors on the chest, there will be a long-awaited novelty: The second star“It is a source of great pride for us to wear it,” commented the CEO. Baby Marotta – “We celebrate an exceptional year by winning the Italian Super Cup and the Scudetto”. The coach brought a fact to the fore in front of the Lombardy Regional Council Hall where the professional clubs that stood out last season were rewarded: “There are nine professional clubs in Lombardy, five of them in Serie A, a quarter of the entire championship.”

Marotta, who had to absorb Inter’s change of ownership from Chang to Oaktree at the start of the summer, stressed the importance of Foreign properties: “Four of the five Lombard clubs in Serie A are foreign, a fact that should make us think. Fortunately, these properties have arrived, but let us never forget that the main objective is to be a social point for hundreds of boys and girls. In Lombardy there are no structures and sport is no longer free, in my memory, the greatest talents were born in the less wealthy classes, in the speeches, and this is no longer possible.