It is a narrative football game – Nerd4.life

Publisher No More Robots and developer PanicBarn . announced football storya Narrative football game, which tells of a world in which soccer was banned by Soccer Inc. Multinational, after an event called The Calamity™.

PanicBarn combined his two great passions into one project: football, which he had already encountered with Tiki Taka Soccer for mobile platforms, and narrative video games (the two are from Not Tonights). Soccer Story is scheduled to be released in 2022, a date that has yet to be determined. The platforms on which we will be able to play are numerous: PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, S and Nintendo Switch. It will be available from launch on Xbox Game Pass.

lets see Trailer ad:

Let’s see some picture From the game:

If you are interested, Seol The official website of the game You can subscribe to the trial version.

we read Summary official:

It’s been a year since The Calamity™ destroyed the foundations of football as we know it: and since then, Soccer Inc. Not only can anyone kick the ball, but even see it with binoculars.



Football is practically banned from entering the world…but finally there is hope now! You have chosen the magic ball to be your soccer goalkeeper!



It’s time to advance and kick back and solve puzzles and problems that require some skill with the ball. Along the way, you’ll have to defeat the toughest villains one-on-one, compete in a wide range of different sports (always with your soccer ball, of course), and occasionally use your brain as well as your kicking talent.



Your task will be to remind all those who have forgotten what the most beautiful game in the world really is and to be able to defeat the most amazing teams, including those of the local babies which are completely made up of sharks!

These, however, the Main Features By Soccer Story: