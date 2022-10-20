October 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

La Voce di New York

“It creates false advertising” – The Voice of New York

Noah French October 21, 2022 1 min read

Sued for false advertising. That’s the fate of Barilla in the US, where Oakland federal judge Donna Ryu rejected the company’s filing request and decided to pursue a class action.

The allegation is about the fact that Barilla calls its products “Italian pasta brand no.1”, when in fact – according to the same media – the pasta sold in the United States is not made in Italy, but in Iowa. The plaintiffs asked the court to stop Parilla from using proximity to Italy in its marketing and labels, as well as to award monetary damages, alleging that it overcharged products actually made in the United States.

Barilla — which now has an office in Illinois — would have proposed a motion to dismiss the class action, saying the brand is used to “recall the company’s Italian roots” and was not intended to mislead buyers.

Donna Ryu, however, rejected that motion, saying the lawsuit could continue, a decision that came after a similar lawsuit was filed against a Texas beet hot sauce maker after a California man learned the product wasn’t actually made in Texas. The company has not yet issued any statement.

See also  First the Chinese, behind the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Center-right together with Colle, Friday 10.30 Consultations – Politics

October 20, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Innovation, McKinsey: “Europe lags behind China and US”

October 20, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Strike in Rome on Friday 21 October, public transport at risk: details

October 19, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

“It creates false advertising” – The Voice of New York

October 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Wind turbines are like sixteen solar panels, here’s how to optimize your rooftop space

October 21, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Our Lady on the Hudson River

October 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Now Solar 2022, there is Italy’s decision! Will it be canceled to save energy? There is news »ILMETEO.it

October 21, 2022 Karen Hines