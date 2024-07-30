Issues from email to teams, and services involved

There is another Microsoft downturn, this time not related to Crowdstrike’s cybersecurity, but to the performance of its cloud services, starting with Azure servers, which in turn affect email, Microsoft 365, and Xbox Live. Since the site where the cloud status is being checked is currently offline, the company communicates via “X”: “We are currently investigating access issues and performance degradation for several Microsoft 365 services and features. More information is available under MO842351 in the admin center.” For those who complain about not being able to access even service information, the company directs you to the site https://azure.status.microsoft/it-it/status to monitor the status of servers and interventions.

Microsoft also said its Intune platform, which manages corporate organizational resources, and Entra were affected by today’s outage. Entra is a cloud-based provider that provides authentication and authorization services for Microsoft Azure, 365, and other third-party services.

The company added that its Power Platform, which helps businesses build apps, analyze data, and automate workflows, was also affected. The service also includes GitHub, the world’s most popular developer platform, and Microsoft Teams, which is widely used by businesses around the world to organize work and conduct video calls.

DownDetector has received hundreds of reports from users since early afternoon, with complaints including inability to access emails and not receiving invites. Users have complained about not being able to access their emails on the app or in the browser and not receiving calendar invites. The problems extend to gamers as well, with Xbox and Minecraft users experiencing difficulties.

The outage comes less than two weeks after a crash that hit thousands of businesses, millions of users and hundreds of thousands of passengers at airports and stations around the world, linked to a problem with Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity firm that provides services to Microsoft (and many other tech companies).